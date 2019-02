👶👶 | A huge congratulations to ‘Keeper Joe Day and his wife Lizzie who gave birth to twins Sophia Grace Day and Emelia Lillie Day last night.

Mother Lizzie and the two girls are all healthy and already looking forward to the #EmiratesFACup Fifth Round! 🏆#OneClubOneCounty 💛 pic.twitter.com/dzJu9oMCRS

