Literally lucky to be alive tonight. Thank you forever to @TheBullWrestler & @PsicosisOficial for saving me from drowning to death in a near fatal car accident today. To keep everyone in the loop before I go off the grid to recover check out https://t.co/PpgWzBDl8t

— Hotshot Danny Duggan (@HotshotDannyD) May 2, 2019