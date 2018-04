🇪🇸 2010: Pep Guardiola wins La Liga, Spain win the World Cup

🇩🇪 2014: Pep wins the Bundesliga, Germany win the World Cup

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2018: Pep wins the Premier League, England crash out of the World Cup after defeats to Tunisia & Panama. Probably. pic.twitter.com/9sOjaz7rfi

— ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 19, 2018