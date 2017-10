The moment I played at the World Cup in Brasil was the best moment of my career so far. To be a part of the journey with the US team was truly a dream come true ! I am very proud of the Icelandic national team – it is an incredible and magnificent achievement. Many of my friends play for the Icelandic national team and I am so glad and happy for their accomplishment – they truly deserve to go to Russia 2018. If all goes well we will meet each other in Russia. Let’s go USA !!! Áfram Ísland !!!

A post shared by Aron Johannsson (@aronjo) on Oct 10, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT