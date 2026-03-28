PlayStation inicia las rebajas de primavera: Call of Duty, Battlefield y otros 5000 juegos en descuento

PlayStation ha iniciado las rebajas de primavera disponibles en diversos países por tiempo limitado. Hay más de 5000 juegos en descuento como Call of Duty, Battlefield, ARC Raiders, NBA 2K26, Helldivers 2, Cyberpunk 2077, entre otros.
Para acceder a estas ofertas, los usuarios deben ingresar a la PlayStation Store desde su consola o a través del sitio web oficial, seleccionar los títulos de su interés y completar la compra durante el periodo de promoción que va hasta el 22 de abril.
Cuáles juegos se encuentran en descuento
Algunos de los juegos en descuento son:
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 -70%
- Colección definitiva de Need for Speed -85%
- Resident Evil 0 -75%
- Persona 3 Reload PS4 & PS5 -60%
- PBA Pro Bowling 2026 -25%
- La Tierra Media: Sombras de Guerra -90%
- NINJA GAIDEN 4 -35%
- Fallout 76: Mojave Bundle -40%
- Holdfast: Nations At War -20%
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: The Ivalice Chronicles Deluxe Edition -30%
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN -84%
- Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted -25%
- CODE VEIN II -25%
- Crash Bandicoot: La trilogía -60%
- SILENT HILL f -50%
- Destiny 2: Los Desertores -50%
- Mortal Kombat 11 -90%
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds PS4 y PS5 -40%
- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH -40%
- Stray -40%
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II -50%
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor -85%
- Lote Cross-Gen de The Crew Motorfest -80%
- Dead by Daylight: Edición Gold -50%
- FINAL FANTASY XVI COMPLETE EDITION -50%
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 - Ultimate Edition -75%
- Goat Simulator 3 (PS4) (sin descuento mostrado)
- Goat Simulator 3 (PS5/PS4) -60%
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl -20%
- Satisfactory -20%
- Red Dead Redemption (PS4 & PS5) -50%
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition -67%
- Party Animals -40%
- Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition -40%
- Mafia: El Viejo Continente -20%
- Among Us -40%
- theHunter: Call of the Wild -85%
- Diablo IV - Standard Edition -40%
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT -25%
- The Crew Motorfest (PS4) -80%
- UFC 5 -85%
- RESIDENT EVIL 3 -75%
- F1 25 -60%
- A Way Out -82%
- DOOM: The Dark Ages -67%
- Subnautica -67%
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered -40%
- High On Life -65%
- Digimon Story Time Stranger -30%
- Resident Evil -75%
- ARK: Lost Colony Expansion Pass -25%
- TEKKEN 8 -60%
- Cuphead -30%
- Mortal Kombat 1 -80%
- RESIDENT EVIL 5 -75%
- Gears of War: Reloaded -50%
- Dying Light: The Beast Restored Land -25%
- Premium Edition de Assassin’s Creed Shadows -45%
- ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN PS4 y PS5 -25%
- Sea of Thieves -50%
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered -50%
- MY HERO ACADEMIA: All’s Justice -20%
- Resident Evil 6 -75%
- Undisputed -50%
- NHL 26 Edición Estándar para PS5 -70%
- Grand Theft Auto V: Edición Premium -50%
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -75%
- EA SPORTS College Football 26 -80%
- Gran Turismo 7 -58%
- HELLDIVERS 2 -25%
- Avowed -25%
- ASTRO BOT -34%
- It Takes Two para PS4 y PS5 -80%
- DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO -50%
- Baldur’s Gate 3 -25%
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PS5/PS4) -55%
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) (sin descuento mostrado)
- ELDEN RING PS4 & PS5 -35%
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - 2-Year Anniversary Edition -50%
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora -35%
- Gang Beasts -60%
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - Paquete -45%
- Battlefield 6 -40%
- ARC Raiders -20%
- NBA 2K26 para PS5 -75%
- EA SPORTS FC 26 Edición Estándar para PS5/PS4 -70%
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 -80%
- Split Fiction -30%
- Dispatch -20%
- GTA Online: tarjeta Tiburón megalodón -15%
- Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition -40%
- NASCAR 25 -25%
Qué debes saber sobre las rebajas de primavera de PlayStation
Las rebajas de primavera de PlayStation ofrecen descuentos de hasta el 90% en una amplia selección de títulos para PS4 y PS5, disponibles por tiempo limitado en varios países. Según la información publicada en la PlayStation Store, más de 5.000 juegos participan en la promoción, incluyendo franquicias como Call of Duty, Resident Evil, Cyberpunk 2077 y NBA 2K26.
Los usuarios pueden acceder a estas ofertas ingresando a la tienda digital desde su consola o a través del sitio web oficial hasta el 22 de abril de 2026.