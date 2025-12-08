Dónde ver en México los Globos de Oro 2026

La 82ª edición de los Golden Globes llega para premiar a lo mejor del cine, la televisión y, ahora, también de los podcast. En esta nueva versión, podremos ver a las más grandes estrellas de la pantalla reunidas en un solo lugar para celebrar la magia del séptimo arte, pero si no sabes en dónde puedes ver la gala, aquí te decimos todo lo que debes saber.
Los Golden Globes, organizados por la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood desde 1944, marcan tradicionalmente el inicio de la temporada de premios y reúnen a las personalidades más influyentes del cine y la televisión. En esta edición, la comediante Nikki Glaser asumirá el papel de anfitriona, en una velada que reconocerá a las producciones y talentos que han dejado huella durante el último año.
Dos mexicanos entre la lista de nominados
Guillermo del Toro y su adaptación cinematográfica de “Frankenstein” figuran entre los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026, ampliando la notable presencia del director mexicano en la élite del cine internacional. En esta ocasión, “Frankenstein” obtuvo varias nominaciones, incluyendo Mejor Director para del Toro, Mejor Película Dramática, Mejor Guion, así como reconocimientos a las interpretaciones de sus actores principales.
La versión de “Frankenstein” realizada por Guillermo del Toro fue ampliamente anticipada por la crítica desde su anuncio y causó expectativa debido a la conocida obsesión del cineasta por la obra original de Mary Shelley y su relación temática con el género fantástico y la monstruosidad. El proyecto tardó años en concretarse; incluso se comentó que del Toro intentó producir una adaptación desde la década de 1990. Ahora, su perseverancia se ve recompensada con el respaldo de la crítica internacional.
Del mismo modo, Diego Luna suma su tercera nominación consecutiva tras su trabajo en la serie Andor, perteneciente a la franquicia de Star Wars. Este personaje ya le había valido para ser contemplado entre los mejores actores de la televisión y repite el próximo 2026, aunque compite con fuertes compañeros como Mark Ruffalo y Gary Oldman.
¿Dónde ver en México los Globos de Oro?
La gala se transmitirá en vivo para México y Latinoamérica a través del canal TNT y la plataforma de streaming HBO Max. La ceremonia principal comenzará a las 19:00 horas (centro de México), mientras que la alfombra roja dará inicio a las 17:00 horas. Los espectadores podrán disfrutar tanto de la llegada de las celebridades como de la premiación en tiempo real.
La cobertura de la alfombra roja, uno de los momentos más esperados de la jornada, estará disponible en México a partir de las 17:00 horas a través del canal de televisión de paga E!. Este espacio permitirá a los seguidores observar la llegada de las principales figuras del cine y la televisión, así como conocer los detalles de los atuendos y las primeras impresiones de los nominados antes del inicio de la ceremonia. Te dejamos la lista de todos los nominados:
Mejor película musical o comedia
- “Blue Moon”
- “Bugonia”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “No Other Choice”
- “Nouvelle Vague”
- “One Battle After Another”
Mejor película, drama
- “Frankenstein”
- “Hamnet”
- “It Was Just an Accident”
- “The Secret Agent”
- “Sentimental Value”
- “Sinners”
Mejor director de película
- Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”
- Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
- Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein”
- Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just An Accident”
- Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”
- Chloe Zhao, “Hamnet”
Mejor actor — Película, musical/comedia
- Timothee Chalomet, “Marty Supreme”
- George Clooney, “Jay Kelly”
- Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”
- Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”
- Lee Byung-hun, “No Other Choice”
- Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”
Mejor actor en una película — drama
- Dwayne Johnson, “The Smashing Machine”
- Jeremy Allen White, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”
- Joel Edgerton, “Train Dreams”
- Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”
- Oscar Isaac, “Frankenstein”
- Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”
Mejor actriz en una película: musical o comedia
- Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee”
- Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”
- Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”
- Emma Stone, “Bugonia”
- Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”
- Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”
Mejor actriz en una película - drama
- Eva Victor, “Sorry Baby”
- Jennifer Lawrence, “Die My Love”
- Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”
- Julia Roberts, “After The Hunt”
- Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”
- Tessa Thompson, “Hedda”
Mejor actor de reparto en una película
- Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”
- Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”
- Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”
- Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”
- Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”
- Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una película
- Emily Blunt, “The Smashing Machine”
- Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”
- Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”
- Amy Madigan, “Weapons”
- Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”
Mejor guion — Película
- Chloe Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell — “Hamnet”
- Jafar Panahi — “It was Just An Accident”
- Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt — “Sentimental Value”
- Paul Thomas Anderson — “One Battle After Another”
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie — “Marty Supreme”
- Ryan Coogler — “Sinners”
Mejor película de animación
- “Arco”
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amelie or the Character of the Rain
- Zootopia 2
Mejor película en idioma extranjero
- “It Was Just An Accident”
- “No Other Choice”
- Sentimental Value
- Sirat
- The Secret Agent
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Mejor banda sonora original — Película
- Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein”
- Hans Zimmer, “F1”
- Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another”
- Kangding Ray, “Sirat”
- Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”
- Max Richter, “Hamnet”
Mejor canción original — Película
- “Dream as One,” Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen, “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “Golden,” Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick, “KPop Demon Hunters”
- “I Lied to You,” Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”
- “No Place Like Home,” Stephen Schwartz, “Wicked: For Good”
- “The Girl in the Bubble,” Stephen Schwartz, “Wicked: For Good”
- “Train Dreams,” Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner, “Train Dreams”
Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla
- “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “F1”
- “KPop Demon Hunters”
- “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning”
- “Sinners”
- “Weapons”
- “Wicked: For Good”
- “Zootopia 2”
Mejor serie de televisión — Drama
- The Diplomat
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The Pitt
- The White Lotus
Mejor serie de televisión: musical o comedia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “The Bear”
- “Hacks”
- “Nobody Wants This”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “The Studio”
Mejor miniserie de televisión
- “Adolescence”
- “All Her Fault”
- “The Beast in Me”
- “Black Mirror”
- “Dying for Sex”
- “The Girlfriend”
Mejor actriz – Televisión – Drama
- Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
- Britt Lower, “Severance”
- Helen Mirren, “MobLand”
- Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
- Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión – Drama
- Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
- Diego Luna, “Andor”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Task”
- Adam Scott, “Severance”
- Noah Wylie, “The Pitt”
Mejor actriz — Televisión, musical o comedia
- Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
- Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Mejor actriz en una miniserie
- Amanda Seyfried, “Long Bright River”
- Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”
- Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”
- Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”
- Robin Wright, “The Girlfriend”
- Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”
Mejor actor — Televisión, musical o comedia
- Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
- Glen Powell, “Chad Powers”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Seth Rogen, “The Studio”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Mejor actor de reparto – Televisión
- Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
- Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”
- Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”
- Tramell Tillman, “Severance”
- Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”
Mejor actriz de reparto - Televisión
- Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”
- Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”
- Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”
- Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”
- Hanna Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”
Mejor actor de miniserie
- Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
- Jacob Elordi, “The Narrow Road to the Deep North”
- Jude Law, Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”
- Paul Giamatti, “Black Mirror”
- Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”
Best comedia stand-up en televisión
- Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
- Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
- Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
- Ricky Gervais: Mortality
- Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Mejor podcast
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- Smartless
- Up First