Sumit Nagal, el tenista indio que pasó de tener 900 dólares en la cuenta a embolsarse 180.000 en un partido de Australia

SUMIT NAGAL CREATES HISTORY; UPSETS WORLD NO.27 BUBLIK AT AUS OPEN 🔥



- First Indian (male or female) to beat a seeded player at a Grand Slam since 1989

- 2nd Grand Slam Main Draw win (after US Open 2020)

- 7th Top 100 Win

- 2nd best career win by ranking

- Wins 6-4 6-2 7-6 pic.twitter.com/Ud23BaVDkD