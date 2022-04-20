“We have already achieved our purpose, even with the rejection of the Constitutional Reform”: AMLO on Electricity Reform

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that the declaration of constitutionality of the Electricity Law, issued by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), achieved the strengthening of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).
At the same time, he stated that with this, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) can start producing all its plants. “Before, I couldn't do it, and now it can dispatch energy, go to 55%,” said the president. “This is what was achieved in an early legal stage,” he added.
Information in development...