“We have already achieved our purpose, even with the rejection of the Constitutional Reform”: AMLO on Electricity Reform

Signage outside the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) Thermoelectric Power Plant in Villa de Reyes, San Luis Potosi state, Mexico, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has sought to clamp down on private competition to state-owned companies, saying in October he intends to protect the interests of state oil producer Petroleos Mexicanos and electricity firm Comision Federal de Electricidad. At the time, he accused foreign companies of ransacking the country.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that the declaration of constitutionality of the Electricity Law, issued by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), achieved the strengthening of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

At the same time, he stated that with this, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) can start producing all its plants. “Before, I couldn't do it, and now it can dispatch energy, go to 55%,” said the president. “This is what was achieved in an early legal stage,” he added.

