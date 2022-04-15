Freddy Rincón: programming of the farewell to the Colossus of Buenaventura at Pascual Guerrero

The capital of Vallecaucana is already preparing to receive the Colossus of Buenaventura and pay tribute to him at the stadium where he gave so many joys to the fans of America de Cali and the Colombian national team.

Two days after his death and after being taken to Buenaventura, Freddy Rincón's body will return to Cali for the final goodbye before his burial on the morning of Saturday, April 16.

Through his Twitter account, Sebastián Rincón, son of the former footballer who died at the age of 55, spoke out to reveal the details and itinerary of the tribute that will be paid to the idol of the national team throughout Saturday's Easter week.

At noon on Friday, April 15, Sebastián, striker of the Argentinian club Barracas Central, spread the information about the programming run by the Los Olivos funeral home in the capital of Vallecaucana:

Despedida de Freddy Rincón antes de su entierro en Cali el sábado 16 de abril / (Twitter: @SRincon14)

The tribute will begin at 10 am at the Olympic Stadium Pascual Guerrero. A paraliturgy will be held on the south stage of the sports venue until 12 m.

Once the ceremony is over, the organization of the event will allow the accompaniment of the public from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and, finally, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., your coffin will be transferred to the Southern Metropolitan Cemetery, for your final farewell.

At the microphones of the Balón Dividivido program, Sebastián Rincón expressed his pain and thanked the condolences after the fateful death following the accident of the national sport idol:

At 11:30pm this Wednesday, April 13, the Imbanaco Clinic in Cali confirmed the death of Freddy Rincón in the sixth medical report on the state of health of the former athlete, who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) three days after suffering a serious traffic accident in the early hours of last Monday, April 11 in the capital of Valle del Cauca.

The medical center had reported that Freddy Eusebius's condition was profoundly critical, taking into account the follow-up, diagnostic tests and radiological studies, which did not show a favorable development for him. In this regard, the medical director of the clinic, Laureano Quintero Barrera, had reported that the patient remained in extreme conditions in their respective ICU.

This was the compilation of his professional career in international sports and the confirmation of his death by the medical center that treated him after the crash in which, apparently, he was co-driver of the van that crashed into a bus of the Cali mass public transport system (MÍO) in Cali in the early morning of April 11:

The mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina, spoke on Monday to reveal new details about the accident in which Freddy was involved. The municipal president was able to compile that the collision against the bus of the public transport system occurred at 4:11 a.m., when the Ford truck with plates UGR 410 hit a bus in the vicinity of the El Perro park sector.

It should be noted that on the street where the accident occurred, the supporters of Rincón went to pay tribute to him on the morning of Thursday, April 14:

