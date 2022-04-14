How to easily find churches on Google Maps

Google Maps works like a great search engine where you can simply enter the name of what you want to locate so that the system includes a list of options on the map. Thus, to find churches, you just have to go to Maps, from your browser or mobile, and type “churches” into the space with a magnifying glass that appears in the upper margin.

Doing so will show a number of alternatives with their respective locations on the map. A detailed list with name, address, directions to get there and telephone will also be included below. At the same time, it offers the option of sharing this information with other users, something that can be useful if you are organizing a group meeting.

As with other types of searches, here it is possible to do it using some of the filters available on the platform such as proximity, open spaces when requesting information and those sites that are best rated by users. In the rating section you will be able to read the opinions of the people who entered their comments.

By entering each of the options listed, it is possible to view photos, comments and ratings of users, as is the case with other searches carried out in Maps. In some cases, the link to the website is also included.

Se puede filtrar la búsqueda por cercanía y la calificación de usuarios

It can also be very useful to preview the front of the church and the area where street view will be used. To do this, you have to press on the icon of a yellow person that is visible in the lower right margin and drag it to the area you want to view.

Desde el navegador se puede activar la opción Street View en Google Maps

Augmented reality

If you are touring the area with your mobile phone, you can also use augmented reality. It is a tool that provides indications when the mobile phone is picked up and pointed to the place where the user is. Thus, you will be able to see arrows that indicate where to turn or signs that detail how far away is the street to which the person is going.

To activate this option, you have to enter Google Maps from your cell phone, search for the desired destination, which in this case would be a nearby church; then press, at the top, the icon of the person walking to indicate that you are looking for instructions to go on foot. Then you have to activate “Live View” next to the “Start” option. The system will then open the camera, read the environment, and give the corresponding instructions.

The idea is that this tool helps the user to better locate themselves in the environment, but it is not recommended to use it while walking. That is why you have to hold your phone where you are, look at the directions and once you are oriented, you put your phone away and move on. It is a function that can help a lot in orientation, especially for those who have difficulty knowing well where to walk or which route to follow.

Location history

Puede ser útil ver las ruta visitadas en el último tiempo

Another very useful tool for visiting the same church you previously went to or any other nearby place is to check the location history in Maps. If enabled, the locations that the user traveled to in the last few days will be displayed. To access this option, click on the profile photo in the upper right corner and opt for the alternative that says “your routes”.

KEEP READING:







