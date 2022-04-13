Two of the wounded die in the chiva accident in Salgar, Antioquia

In the last few hours, two of the wounded were killed by the chiva accident that capsized in a ravine in Salgar, Antioquia. The mayor's office of the municipality sent a message of solidarity to the families of the two people who died.

“In this moment of loss, we join his family and friends so that together they have the necessary strength to enable them to face this process and move forward,” commented the mayor of Salgar, Carlos Londoño.

It is important to remember that the accident occurred on April 10 when the stairway bus fell into the Barroso River when trying to cross the bridge known as Los Urán. On that day, authorities reported 33 injured, one missing and one dead.

Of those 33 people, the authorities said that Normando Betancur and Arnovio Ruiz Betancur died this Wednesday, April 13. The first victim of the accident was identified as Ancízar Betancur Rojas, a coffee grower by trade.

Arnovio Ruiz Betancur died due to the seriousness of his injuries, which were treated in a healthcare center in Medellin. Despite having received medical care at the San Vicente Fundación Hospital, they were unable to save his life. While, Normando Betancur, was the father of councilman Juan David Bentancur Henao and was also referred to the same health center.

About the accident

The road on which the bus was traveling, apparently heading to the town of Salgar, is an unpaved and narrow road. So far, the reasons that caused the accident are unknown, but as can be seen in the images released by the inhabitants, the goat rolled on one side of the road, lost its rear suspension and ended up tires on the tributary.

Although the ravine did not have a high level of water, it did have a high current. Initially, it was the inhabitants who attended to the victims of the accident, and relief systems such as the Salgar fire brigade were activated, as well as those in nearby municipalities of Jardín, Concordia, Andes and Ciudad Bolívar. The various relief agencies continue to carry out the search work, since one person is still missing.

The first investigations by the traffic and transport authorities determined that the vehicle had techno-mechanics, Compulsory Traffic Accident Insurance (SOAT) and third-party insurance up to date; however, the operating card was expired.

Increased rainfall in Antioquia

The accident in Salgar was not the only one recorded in Antioquia due to the increase in the rainy season. In the municipality of Abriaquí there was an avalanche that left 13 dead and one person disappeared on April 8. That same day, Uramita reported a sudden increase in the Sucio River that caused undermining, causing the collapse of 14 homes and several flooded. In Aberrojal there were also movements and it was necessary to evacuate two houses due to the risk of collapse.

The relief and risk management authorities have warned of the predicted increase in rainfall in the coming days of Easter, which has already affected several municipalities, to be alert to possible emergencies.

In fact, since April 5, 32 municipalities in Antioquia have declared themselves in public calamity due to the rains that have affected the territories of the department. Among these were Uramita, Amagá, Montebello and Puerto Berrío, which are affected by flooding crops, homes, gales and torrential avenues, according to the Department of Risk Management of Antioquia (Dagran).

