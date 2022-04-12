Truth Commission will present its work at the Ibero-American Theater Festival in Bogotá

The 17th edition of the Ibero-American Theater Festival in Bogotá is just a few days away. Since last April 1, the tables returned to face-to-face to provide thousands of capitals and tourists with shows worthy of the world capital of this art. Venues such as Jorge Eliécer Gaitán, Casa E Borrero and Julio Mario Santodomingo have hosted titles and exhibitions covering major works and contemporary themes, such as the armed conflict and the Final Peace Agreement.

Precisely, these elements can be seen at the festival on behalf of the Truth Commission, which, within the framework of the Festival, will present a symbolic account of the internal conflict called 'Unveils: A Song to the Four Winds' and which features more than 100 artists, being one of the large-format works made for this event.

All the pain of the victims of 60 years of armed violence in the country will be staged in order to carry out an exercise in empathy but also reconciliation, as stated by Father Francisco de Roux, president of the entity, who also indicated that it is a tribute to those who directly suffered violence in the territories.

Likewise, the Jesuit priest indicated that it is a “song of hope” that allows the desire for peace to be nurtured in divided societies, such as the Colombian one. “We know that there are dimensions of truth that cannot be reached through rational arguments in a fractured world, and that only art can pass all the walls and shake all the fragments,” he added.

This work was premiered in December last year to a small group of people, who stated that the staging was composed of diverse cultural knowledge and traditions by regional artists, those who have been fractured by the conflict with the deaths of leaders, indigenous governors and midwives who were in charge to transmit customs proper to their peoples.

In order to carry out this work, the Truth Commission was responsible for collecting testimonies and experiences not only from the victims, but also from artists from different regions, such as the indigenous guard, the collective of the mothers of the false positives of Soacha and the Young Creators of Chocó, among others.

The result: the production of performative paintings showing the work done by the entity after its creation, as envisaged in the Final Peace Agreement signed in 2016. “The work proposes an epic tone that merges horizons and reveals the cruelty of war from the poetics of the image, the strength of the voices and the forceful presence of men, women and young people,” says the synopsis of the exhibition.

“Unveils: A Song to the Four Winds” will be on stage from 14 to 16 April at the Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santodomingo, with five performances: one on Thursday at 8:00pm; two on Friday (3:00 and 8:00pm) and two on Saturday 16th, at 3:00pm and 8:00pm. weights, being the locations Partial View and Balcón Mayor the most economical.

Platea lateral: 64.000

Platea posterior: 61.000

First front balcony: 58,000

First rear balcony: 56,000

Second front balcony: 53,000

Larger balcony: 35,000

Partial view (two seats available): 26,000

