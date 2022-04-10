Luis Diaz aroused the “jealousy” of a historic Liverpool player before the game against City

Soccer Football - Champions League - Liverpool Training - AXA Training Centre, Liverpool, Britain - February 15, 2022 Liverpool's Luis Diaz during training Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Luis Díaz has been one of the great sensations of European football in recent weeks. The Colombian national team attacker, who was chosen as the best signing of the winter market, continues to score good performances with Liverpool ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Last Wednesday, Barrancas native La Guajira was chosen as the figure in the match against Benfica for the first leg of the quarterfinals final of the UEFA Champions League. An assist for Sadio Mané (37') and a score at the end of the match (87') helped Liverpool win 3-1 at Estádio da Luz, in Portugal,

The coach of the English team, Jürgen Klopp, as well as several players and former players of the institution have filled the Colombian footballer with praise. This time it was Dirk Kuyt, a former striker who wore the team's colors between 2006 and 2012. During his time at Liverpool, the Dutch idol played a total of 286 matches, scored 71 goals and won a title (League Cup 2012).

The official Liverpool website published this Saturday an opinion column by Kuyt in which he confessed to being “jealous” for the Colombian's athletic abilities: “I could run quite a bit when I was a player, but I must admit that I am jealous of Luis Diaz's lungs. Their endurance is astonishing. It seems that pressing carries it in the veins, so it is not surprising to see why it adapted so quickly to the system of Jürgen Klopp.”

Likewise, the former player was amazed by the coupling that 'Lucho' had with his other teammates, understanding that he is still learning to speak English. “He arrived in Liverpool in the middle of the season, doesn't speak the native language and fell into a system that, understandably, has taken other players a little time to get acquainted.”

“In addition to her fitness levels, her ability is incredible. He is now scoring important goals, giving great assists. When you see him dribble with the ball, it seems that he still has the full view of the field, to see other players and make easy passes. The exciting thing: I think it can improve more and more”, concluded the Dutch benchmark.

After the victory against Benfica during the week, Klopp rededicated a few words to Diaz and remarked his joy at having hired him: “He is a top player. He is a top, top player of the world level. It is a joy for me to work with Luis every day and I am more than happy that we decided to sign him in January.”

Since his arrival in Liverpool, the guajiro has played 13 matches, six of them for the Premier League, three in the Champions League and the FA Cup, and one more in the League Cup. In addition, he accumulates three goals and one assist.

Liverpool and Manchester City will face each other this Sunday at Etihad Stadium for matchday 32 of the Premier League. This commitment could end up sentencing the title, since, with six dates to go, only one point separates both teams: the 'Citizens' are first with 73 units, while the 'Reds' are second with 72. The match will take place from 10:30 a.m. (Colombian time).

Let's remember that Luis Díaz already knows what it is like to mark City as a visitor. On October 21, 2020, those led by Pep Guardiola beat Porto 3-1 on the first day of Group C of the Champions League. That day, 'Lucho' scored the only goal for 'Dragão' after a great individual play that started in the left sector and ended with a powerful shot to the pole from Ederson's right hand.

