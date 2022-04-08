“I did everything in my power”: Lalo Spain has not received a call for Chespirito's bioseries

After more than a year of showing his enthusiasm for participating in the announced bioseries by Roberto Gómez Bolaños, played by the remembered Chespirito, Lalo Spain does not lose hope of being considered to star in the project led by the son of the late actor.

And it is that despite the fact that in recent months the actor from Vecinos had already performed characterizations of the characters of Chespirito to be considered in the casting, it is the date when the histrion has not received a call from the production of Roberto Gómez Fernández.

In a recent meeting with the press, the actor who gives life Márgara Francisca, said that they have not come into contact with the directors of the bioseries, but this could be due to the delay in production.

“Later, then I don't know anymore. I understand, I heard a rumor that the series is leaving until next year, so I don't know, I already did everything that was in my power, if it's my turn then that's cool and if not, well, there's a lot of work.”, he said.



