“My son did not participate in the fight”, mother of a barrista arrested for a fight between Nacional fans on the Cota-Chía road

Through videos shared on social networks, users recorded moments of a strong confrontation between Atlético Nacional fans last weekend. In the images you can see how people attack each other with stones, machetes and fists. The events would have been presented in the Cota-Chía variant, when buses of supporters of the Antioquia team, found themselves on the road traveling to the city of Tunja where their team would be presented.

In the middle of the conflict, the authorities arrived and managed to capture one of the alleged perpetrators, who allegedly had stabbed another subject present in the confrontation. The subject who was identified as Kevin Esneider Quintero, 21, was charged with being allegedly responsible for the crime of attempted aggravated homicide and the Attorney General's Office presented several pieces of evidence that could result in him being convicted forcefully.

Among the evidentiary material were the videos shared on social networks where it is seen that the persons involved attacked each other. In addition, the accused determined that Quintero is seen in one of the videos participating in the attack, thus a young man who is lying on the floor and seriously injured.

“The film evidence, testimonies and the recognition of a victim who was injured, show that the accused today was apparently present and participated in the fight between fans of the same football team,” the Prosecutor's Office noted about the case and added: “The investigation shows that the man would have wielded a brick and a dagger of a large size and repeatedly beaten the victim and caused a serious wound to the abdomen with a stab.”

Despite the evidence and the indictment of charges, the mother of the accused man came to Quintero's defense and told his version of the events to El Tiempo: “I contacted him around noon and he told me that he was fine, that they were on their way to the stadium. Then, at around 6:30 p.m. a patrolman contacted me informing me that my son was being held in the municipality of Cota for a fight between Nacional fans.”

The woman said that when talking to her son, he told her that he was not part of the fight and that he believes him, because the videos show that he did not attack anyone: “Let's hope that what happened will soon be clarified. There are many videos that are shooting, but my son did not participate in the fight. He also says that he physically assaulted a person, but in the video it is simply seen that he bends down to get the cap and runs away. He doesn't have a dagger in his hand, as the prosecution says. I'm collecting the evidence to prove my son's innocence.”





One injured and 17 captured after fight between Bucaramanga and Once Caldas fans

In the videos obtained by amateurs and security cameras, you can see the presence of fans of the two teams with blunt weapons, among them: machetes, knives and sticks, Pulzo can establish that, according to the authorities, this fact is completely isolated, since the presence of not all the bars was recorded, since they were subjects who arrived in the city outside the authorized caravans of the visiting team.

The affected person recorded a stab wound to the abdomen and was taken to a care center by the Special Rescue Group of Raldas (GER), for immediate attention, since the severity of the injury was notorious, given the high presence of blood on his clothes and on the ground, this fan was identified as Luis Felipe Marín Diaz, 30 years old. The aggressor was captured thanks to the support of security cameras in mediations of this sports scene.

Despite the fact that the match was scheduled to start at 8 in the evening, the fans began to arrive at this place from the afternoon, it was on gate 18 of the stadium that these events were recorded, because according to the newspaper El Tiempo, the affected fan was directly approached by Atlético fans Bucaramanga, who caused the injury.





