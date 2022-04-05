Liga MX: how many South American players will participate in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) is where the talent of Mexican footballers is most called for, for the qualifiers that give way to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Twenty-five players from the Liga MX will leave their teams for a while, to represent their national team.

The squad of the Argentine coach Tata Martino, are 28 players, including 22 from Mexico, who will be playing the knockout matches where they will face Panama, Costa Rica and Jamaica. However, Mexican football has talent beyond those called up to represent the Mexican National Team.

In Mexican football, the teams of Ecuador, Colombia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru and Venezuela were interested in players of which the Cement Machine predominate with nine players, followed by Monterrey and the Aguilas del América with 6 players who received the call. Both in the Tricolor National Team, and in the other teams that looked at players from the Liga MX, most of those who were part of their calls were from the Cruz Azul team.

El entrenador de Cruz Azul Juan Reynoso en Conferencia de prensa afirmó que se complica en los eventos nacionales, el que varios de sus jugadores de la máquina hayan sido convocados para las eliminatorias rumbo a Qatar 2022. (Foto: EFE/Carlos Ramírez)

The Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso, in a press conference, said that it is difficult for his players to come out, because for the matches at the national level they run out of part of the strong elements: “On the one hand it is a satisfaction because I think we have recovered names that are going to the national team, it is a compliment, but if we put ourselves in the Cruz Azul trench is a headache.”

The only four teams in Liga MX that have not been called up for the knockout rounds that will be played in September are from Juarez, San Luis, Querétaro and Necaxa.

The current Liga MX champion, tops the list with 9 players called up, to play for the Ecuador national team: Bryan Angulo, Yoshimar Yotún for Peru, Romulo Otero was called up for the Venezuelan national team and Jonathan Rodríguez called up by Uruguay. For the Mexican National Team roster, five celestial players: Julio César Domínguez, Luis Romo, the Olympic medalist as well as Roberto Alvarado, Santiago Giménez and Orbelín Pineda.

Luis Romo, Orbelín Pineda, Roberto Alvarado y Jonathan Rodríguez son los jugadores del Cruz Azul que fueron convocados por Tata Martino, para las eliminatorias a Qatar 2022. (Foto: Reuters)

The Colombian National Team showed interest in Oscar Murillo and Yairo Moreno del Pachuca, Roger Martínez de las Águilas, Camilo Vargas from Atlas, William Tesillo player for Leon and Stefan Medina from Monterrey. For the representation of Chile: from Mazatlan Nicolás Díaz, Diego Valdes del Santos, Jean Meneses player for Leon, Claudio Baeza who plays for Toluca and Sebastián Vegas from Monterrey.

To play for Ecuador: Washington Corozo who plays as the left winger of Pumas, of the celestial machine Bryan Angulo, Angel Mena del León, Felix Torres who is a player for Santos and Michael Estrada del Toluca. In the Paraguayan national team, Antony Silva from Puebla, Braian Samudio who is a striker for Toluca, Richard Sánchez from America, Paraguayan footballer Carlos González who plays as a striker for Tigres, was summoned to the Paraguayan national team.

In Peru, they called up Anderson Santamaría, central defender in the Atlas, and Yoshimar Yotún, the Peruvian player who is the central midfielder of Cruz Azul. Uruguay called up Fernando Gorriarán Fontes, Santos Laguna midfielder Jonathan Rodriguez, who is a striker for Azul. Finally, Venezuela called up Romulo Otero, attacking midfielder of the Celeste Machine.





