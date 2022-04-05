IMSS orphan's pension: up to what age can it be granted to children of deceased insured persons

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 01FEBRERO2021.- Las hospitalizaciones por Covid-19 en la capital del país entraron en su octavo consecutivo de estabilidad según datos arrojados por las autoridades de salud, las cuales también indicaron que de los 9851 ingresados durante esta semana, un total de 2349 necesitan ventilador. Por otro lado, las cifras de defunciones por esta enfermedad continúan en aumento, 320 personas han fallecido a causa del Coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas. En el Hospital de los Venados decenas de personas esperan afuera del nosocomio información sobre sus enfermos y que se encuentran internados a causa del virus. FOTO: DANIEL AUGUSTO /CUARTOSCURO.COM

In Mexico, being able to access a pension will always be an important issue, especially if you have descendants, that is, some family members, who will be able to count on the financial resources.

In this regard, we will make known what an orphan's pension is and up to what age it can be credited for the benefit of millions of children, children of insured persons at the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

This type of pension may be granted to beneficiaries, children of insured workers who verify the link and take into account a series of requirements, as announced by the Institute.

Who can be authorized?

The orphan's pension may be given to children of deceased insured persons or pensioners up to 15 years of age.

However, from 16 to 25 years old, it can also be offered, provided that young people of this age range are studying in schools of the National Education System.

It will also be valid for people over 16 years of age, who cannot support themselves for their own work, due to a chronic illness, physical or psychiatric defect, and until the reported disability disappears and as the case may be.

It must be remembered that for any procedure some number of requirements are required, in this case they are:

*Prove the affiliate link with the deceased insured or pensioner.

*Prove the age of the child.

* That the deceased insured person has at least 150 weeks of contribution and must be in force or retention of rights (disability insurance, retirement, unemployment in advanced age or old age).

*In the event that the employee dies due to an accident at work, the judgment of permanent disability or death due to occupational hazards, issued by the institutional medical services, is required.

*In the case of children who have a chronic illness, physical or mental defect, the opinion of the disabled beneficiary will be required, also issued by the corresponding medical services.

How to apply?

*The interested party or family member must go to the counter of the nearest Family Medicine Unit (UFM).

*Some documents must also be submitted. To do so, you will have to access the following links: Application for Orphan's Pension - Type A. Child under 16; Application for Orphan's Pension - Mode B. Child over 16 years old and up to 25 years old student; Application for Orphan's Pension - Type C. Incapacitated child over 16 years of age.

Old Age Retreat

For their part, millions of seniors will be able to count on the resources of their savings, which were accumulated during their working life and transformed into a pension.

However, the Mexican Social Security Institute affirmed that for those who require this type of pension, they will have to have the minimum contribution period that the Law of IMSS establishes.

And it is that over the years, the workers of the country have access to the payment of this economic benefit to which they are entitled, after saving during their working lives. However, in the country there are two pension schemes under that of 73 and 97. It will be based on the date on which it began to contribute to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

