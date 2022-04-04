Ministry of the Interior claims to have invested 1.2 billion in security

El ministro del Interior de Colombia, Daniel Palacios, habla durante una entrevista en su oficina de Bogotá, Colombia, 25 de marzo, 2021. Carlos Julio MartÍnez/Ministerio del Interior vía/REUTERS ATENCIÓN EDITORES ESTA IMAGEN FUE SUMINISTRADA POR UN TERCERO NO REVENTAS NO ARHIVO

The Minister of the Interior, Daniel Palacios Martínez, accompanied the President of the Republic, Iván Duque Márquez, on his visit to the department of Meta, where he delivered capacities and signed minutes of the start of infrastructure work that will strengthen the security and coexistence of the department.

The head of the interior portfolio delivered capacities to the department's police, a mobile command and control unit and 2 drones destined for the city of Villavicencio and 30 motorcycles for the municipalities of Acacias, Barranca, Granada, Puerto Gaitán and Villavicencio.

“1.2 billion pesos invested so far in security and coexistence by the Ministry of the Interior in the country and, as Mr. General Vargas mentioned, through the CONPES of Strategic Infrastructure for the Police, we will be investing an additional 500 billion pesos to reach the 2 with the rest of the investments billion pesos at the end of the four-year period in investments in the area of security and citizen coexistence”, added the Minister of the Interior.

Likewise, the official signed acts of commencement of fire stations for Villavicencio, Puerto Lleras and Barranca de Upía, which will have an investment of more than $3,430 million.

“Today we are celebrating very important moments, the minutes of commencement of construction of three fire stations. For the first time, the Ministry of the Interior and the National Directorate of Firefighters not only provide for tanks, vehicles, rapid intervention in motor pumps in equipment and kits against forest fires, but we have also reached the investment and construction of fire stations,” said Palacios Martínez.

In addition, three portable motor pumps were delivered to the Meta Firefighters, which will allow a better response to emergencies, they will be destined to the municipalities of Barranca de Upía, Granada and Puerto López, with an investment of more than $498 million.

At the end of the event in the presence of the President of the Republic, the signatures of the start of work of the #SacúdeteAlParque of the Fuente de Oro, Barranca de Upía and El Castillo municipalities were signed.

“Today, we signed work initiation proceedings for these municipalities in the department of Meta to improve the conditions of coexistence, because we know that young people who have spaces dedicated to culture, recreation, sports, technology, are young people who are free from violence.” added the head of the political portfolio.

President Duque delivered teams to strengthen the work of the National Police

The President of the Republic, Iván Duque Márquez, led this Saturday the delivery of equipment to strengthen the work of the National Police and Fire Departments of the Department of Meta.

“Today we are demonstrating once again to Meta that it is with facts and as a team how to build a country and how security is built,” said the president at the handing over of the capacities, in the company of the Minister of the Interior, Daniel Palacios, and the Director of the National Police, General Jorge Luis Vargas Valencia.

He explained that within the capacities delivered are 30 high-cylinder motorcycles, state-of-the-art drones and more than 800 million pesos in equipment for the Fire Departments.

“This is done because here there is a government commitment to Meta and to the city of Villavicencio,” said President Duque.

He stressed that this “is the Government that has left the department the most resources” and “the Government that has injected the most resources into the National Police in a four-year period”.

Before leading the Constructing Country Workshop number 105, at the Apiay Air Base, 30 Honda XRE 300 motorcycles worth $943 million were delivered to the Police for the municipalities of Granada, Acacias, Barranca de Upía and Puerto Gaitan.

Also a Remotely Manned Air System (SIART) and 2 drones worth 1,835 million pesos.

In addition, the Meta Fire Department received three high-powered portable fire pumps to control fires in remote areas where a fire vehicle cannot enter. These elements operate on 435 gallons of water.

These elements will benefit the municipalities of Barranca de Upía, Granada and Puerto López.

