La Segura revealed that she was hospitalized due to “drug poisoning”

A few days ago, Natalia Segura returned to the hospital urgently and her followers thought it was a relapse in the recovery that she is going through a biopolymer withdrawal, which was practiced a couple of weeks ago. Although there were also those who pointed to a spinal cord injury that causes chronic pain, as the cause of his re-admission to the medical center.

However, the influencer from Cali decided to clear all doubts about it and revealed that, contrary to the health complications that have plagued her before, her new discomfort is due to “drug poisoning”.

According to some Instagram stories he published last Sunday night, his poisoning occurred after he put on a patch prescribed by a doctor, in order to treat his pains.

As the content creator pointed out, serotonin syndrome is a life-threatening condition caused by increased central nervous system activity, which is often drug-related.

According to the MSD Manuals, symptoms may include changes in mental status, hyperthermia, and autonomic and neuromuscular hyperactivity.

Similarly, the young woman from Vallecaucana assured that she has been accompanied by Alexandra Mena, her mother, as well as several friends who have come to the hospital so that the days don't get so long.

According to one of her YouTube videos, everything happened several years ago, when she asked her brother and grandmother to accompany her to her car, which was parked a few blocks away and it was there that she was shot several times that, according to her version, she received from her ex-boyfriend's then-lover.

Once inside the vehicle, she began to scream when she could not feel the lower part of her body, so a neighbor helped her and took her to a hospital, where she had to go through two chest surgeries, but the doctors told her that she would not walk again and she remembers this quite disagreedly because, for her, it was necessary to give at least one light of hope and say that, with work, at least the movement of “a finger, nothing more” could be recovered.

Despite the fact that she lasted several years in therapy, La Segura had several sequelae left on her body, because she can't run or put on heels, she doesn't have good balance, it gives her spasticity (her muscles become tense and it hurts a lot) and when it's very cold she can't move very well. In addition, they give him cramps and other discomfort, although he is grateful that he can walk today.

