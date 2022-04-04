A young woman threw herself out the window of her apartment after her ex-boyfriend sent an intimate video to his friends

A student threw herself from the window of her apartment at a height of 24 meters and died, in a fact that was investigated by the authorities and that would allegedly be related to the sending of “revenge pornography” that her ex-boyfriend did after they ended their relationship.

Damilya Jussipaliyeva, 24, died on June 3, 2017, a week after Alessio Bianchi threatened to show her family the images and video of her taking cocaine.

In April 2018, Bianchi was saved from jail after admitting to revealing private sex images and videos intended to cause distress and one count of assault with beatings.

Bianchi, who is now 30 years old, received a 12-week suspended sentence, ordered to carry out a rehabilitation activity requirement, and was forced to pay costs equivalent to $320.

As revealed by British media, Damilya and Alessio Bianchi had an intermittent relationship of almost three years before the young woman's death, in which the fights and attacks repeatedly required the intervention of the police.

Damilya Jussipaliyeva, de 24 años, murió el 3 de junio de 2017, una semana después de que Alessio Bianchi amenazara con mostrarle a su familia imágenes y videos de ella tomando cocaína, y le mandara a sus amigos "porno de venganza" de ella

On the night of his death, Bianchi himself called the UK emergency line, 999, before 1 in the morning to report that his girlfriend was in distress, after receiving several disturbing messages from her.

The responding officers spent about 40 minutes talking to Bianchi before moving with him to Damilya's house, only to find that the young woman had launched about 10 minutes before her arrival.

In a previous police response, caused by a fight in her apartment on May 12, the young woman told officers that her boyfriend had “grabbed her by the neck, hit her four or five times and spat in the face,” causing her to faint for a few seconds.

On other occasions it had been Bianchi who reported to the police that her partner had attacked, scratched, and threatened to commit suicide.

A few days before Damilya's death, several friends of the couple claimed to have received on their cell phones a series of videos of her performing oral sex in a telephone booth in north London, on May 25, 2017.

Attached was a message that said, “I'm going to keep destroying you.”

Alessio Bianchi es señalado por haber enviado un video de su pareja haciéndole sexo oral en una cabina de teléfono en Londres como venganza por una discusión con ella

One of her friends received the same clip from three different numbers, one of which contained the threat: “Next time I'll screw you, my love.”

When police seized Bianchi's phone on June 1, they found WhatsApp messages asking his friend to send him Damilya's video.

The young woman reported this sending of “revenge pornography” to the police, but she continued the relationship with Bianchi.

At the time Damilya told the agents that she did not know she had been recording her and that she found her partner's actions “really humiliating and insulting.”

“I think he's doing this out of revenge because of the discussion. I'm still in shock and I feel broken,” said the young woman according to the police officers who responded to the complaint.

Damilya said she was “very mentally and physically frightened” because Bianchi had threatened to send the pornography, as well as images of her taking cocaine, to her family.

On June 1, the couple went out drinking with friends and returned to Bianchi's apartment around 11:30 p.m.

La joven llevaba casi tres años en una relación intermitente con Alessio Bianchi en la que primaba el abuso y la agresión

They had an argument before Bianchi pushed the Damilya into the water source in front of the building. The violence outside the building lasted more than half an hour before the janitor called the police in the early morning of June 2.

Bianchi, born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was arrested and his phone was seized.

The next day, he received distressed text messages from Damilya, similar to those he said he had received in the past.

She called the police and then they went to her apartment on South Wharf Road, Paddington, but they found her dead on the floor. He had left a note that said: 'Alessio, I love you, lo siento'.

Alessio Bianchi advirtió en varias ocasiones comportamientos suicidas de su pareja

The investigation continues and accounts have been heard from relatives of Bianchi and the young dead woman, who from different perspectives pointed out that Damilya had been suffering from anguish and mental problems due to her toxic relationship with her partner.

Bianchi is expected to testify at this week's hearings.

