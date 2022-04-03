Surprise in a boxing match: a referee was hit and had to be removed on a stretcher

Positioning on the ring is one of the most important points for a judge when conducting a fight. And Mexican judge Jesús Granados stood in a bad sector for a few seconds in the confrontation between Irvin Turrubiartes and Gerardo Valenzuela. What if he paid for it: he received a pineapple on his chest and had to be removed on a stretcher.

The last blows of the third round were distributed when a right hook from Valenzuela did not have the fate desired by the boxer and impacted the authority of the fight. Granados felt intense pain and stopped paying attention to the fight during the final moments. The referee began to circle with his arms in a jar and once he heard the bell, he bent down and touched the area where he felt the powerful aggression.

The fourth round was supposed to start, but Jesus lay down on the side of the ring, where doctors treated him immediately. He was automatically taken out of the combat zone on a stretcher for emergency care. The cameras focused on the moment when they opened his clothes to check the extent of the blow and so that he could also breathe better.

Once in the infirmary, Granados was with the medical staff of the evening and after a few minutes he recovered. According to the TV Azteca broadcast, the judge withdrew by his own means from the Rodrigo Quevedo gymnasium located in the city of Chihuahua and is out of danger. “It's been a long time since we saw something like that. The great historical precedent is Benny Leonard, a New York fighter who once retired dedicated himself to being a judge, and on April 18, 1947, when he was referring to a minor fight, he fell dead. We make the comparison for historical value, we do not want this to reach such a definition,” explained one of the commentators.

A colleague was responsible for continuing to lead the confrontation that led to the victory of Turrubiartes by knockout in the seventh chapter. Gerardo Valenzuela fell for the first time in his career and was left with a record of 10 wins and one loss while Irvin once again stretched his impressive record of 24-0-1 by having a single draw against Gustaño Piña Melgar at the end of 2021.

KEEP READING: