Stephanie Salas revealed if she is planning to launch a bioseries

Singer-actress Stephanie Salas talked about whether she is willing to launch a biographical series, which tells the most important and controversial moments of her life.

In an interview for the Ventaneando show program, Silvia Pinal's famous granddaughter revealed that in case the project is carried out, she will share photos and videos never seen before of her career.

In addition, the performer of Nadie más que yo was questioned as to whether among the passages of her life she portrayed the relationship she had with Luis Miguel, because the singer spoke little about her in the production of the streaming platform Netflix.

“Let's see what and how I'm going to tell you first. We are getting ahead of ourselves and there doesn't have to be protagonisms,” said Stephanie Salas, however, noting that she would focus her on the nineties and her time as the single mother of her firstborn, Michelle Salas. It is worth mentioning the role of the young model, played by actress Macarena Achaga, had the greatest participation in the last season of the Mexican Sol series.

The actress said that in case of releasing the series, she would portray her time as a single mother (Photo: Twitter)

Luis Miguel's series was a success, however, not everyone found what was shown on the streaming platform adequate, since, as many have claimed, not everything that came out was portrayed with some distance from reality. Among those who were annoyed by the chapters were Roberto Palazuelos and Stephanie Salas herself.

It was in an interview with Hola! when the actress revealed how it was that the performer of La media vuelta found out that he would be a father.

“He didn't suspect anything. And taking advantage of the strength and courage that I could at such a young age, I told him that I was pregnant. It was difficult. You don't want to see him angry. Just as it is charming, it also has a side of great character. Obviously I was very nervous,” Stephanie said. “It also felt very good to tell her; I felt liberated. 'Now you know, 'I said. For him it was a bucket of cold water. 'How is it possible! ' , was the first thing he said, and then there was a silence of about 5 or 10 minutes,” he added.

In that interview, Sylvia Pasquel's daughter also commented that Luis Miguel left her life after informing her about her pregnancy, but they reunited with the birth of little Michelle.

Stephanie Salas became a mother at age 19 (Photo: Instagram)

The firstborn of the Sol de México was born on June 13, 1989, at the Hospital Español in Mexico City, after her parents had a torrid affair for almost two years that lacked “exclusivity.”

Stephanie also expressed what Luis Miguel's words were when she met Michelle: “How does she look like me! My daughter is divine! ”.

Stephanie Salas stressed that day there was a very emotional and fun meeting between father and daughter, which led them to frequent each other during the girl's first three years. The actress stressed that day there was a very emotional and fun meeting between the two, which led them to frequent each other during the girl's first three years.

Although past years were not very close, the estrangement between Michelle Salas and her father intensified after the premiere of the first season of Luis Miguel, the series, where they portrayed her birth as the product of an adventure, which greatly upset her.

