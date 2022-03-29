Video: Jenn Muriel turned up the temperature on social networks light in clothes and without tattoos

Jenn Muriel was already recognized for being a talented content generator, but, in addition, her social media fame increased when the scandal that Yeferson Cossio and Aida Victoria Merlano starred in during a meeting in Bucaramanga, in which they were very affectionate, was revealed. In the middle of this love triangle, Muriel was involved, who had a relationship with the paisa but who had not been confirmed until that moment that it had come to an end.

Recently, the influencer shared through her 'InstaStories' a round of 'questions and answers' that her followers asked her and delivered a response with sensual photographs of what she looked like before getting some tattoos on her body.

The dynamic she called “photo of...” one of her followers asked her to share a photograph of when she didn't have tattoos, there the influencer shared the image with her bare torso and covering her breasts with her arms, and with her pants unbuttoned she gave a glimpse of her wine-colored panties. In addition to attracting attention with her incredible figure, Muriel accompanied the outfit with a dark makeup and her hair in waves, covering half of her face, the perfect touch of sensuality that her followers were asking for.

But this was not the only image that stole more than a breath, another request that one of his followers asked for was “a photo for my wallpaper”, the response was a sensual image in which Jenn Muriel appears wearing a black corset with lace that goes down to the middle of her waist. Complementing the outfit, the influencer held in her hands a bouquet of red roses and there, her tattoos can already be seen on her arm, revealing a 'fatal woman' appearance and blowing the imagination of her fans.

Here is Jenn Muriel's sensual content :

Jenn Muriel showed the sensuality of her curves with and without tattoos, sparking the imagination of her followers. Taken from Instagram @famososhastalaz

The reactions soon appeared on social networks, as the gossip portal 'Celebrities from A to Z' replicated the images shared by the influencer and among the comments that attract the most attention are those in which they tell Muriel that “you see a mamacita” and others that tell her that “she looks very pretty with and no tattoos.”

In addition to this and the good comments that the images received, Jenn Muriel shared another clip in which she showed the concern she has when she saw that her hair is invaded by gray hair and she noticed the moment she started recording a video for her social networks, and also took the opportunity to joke that this would have been the only inheritance that his dad left him.

“... I'm in shock, God, I'm flooded with gray hair, look at this, my God... at what point, according to my mother that was the only inheritance my dad left me (laughs)... oh no, what a horror,” said the content generator in the clip.

The images were replicated by the gossip page 'Faranduleando ando' where it already exceeds 2,400 views and more than 50 likes by followers. The comments have been between mockery and understanding because not all people are happy to have gray hair in their hair.

“Man Jenn, but that's not so bad either, the more gray you earn”, “That is heredity, but the issue is much more aggravated when they start using tinctures and keratins at a young age”, “It still looks great with gray hair, they give it a touch of maturity”, among others.

