Eugenio Derbez recounted how he experienced the slap of Will Smith to Chris Rock

Eugenio Derbez, a Mexican actor, who was one of the compatriots who celebrated to the fullest during the most recent Oscar Awards, as the film CODA in which he participated, won the most coveted statuette for “Best Film”, shared how he experienced the shock during the live Oscars gala 2022 between Will Smith and Crish Rock.

In a meeting with the cameras of Hoy, after the successful night that the entire cast of CODA lived, the renowned Mexican performer recounted the tension that occurred between actors, directors and producers, as a result of the slap that actor Will Smith gave to Chris Rock during the ceremony that took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.

“It was very strong, we were inside and when it happened, we all let out laughter because we thought it was a joke, but the moment came when we started seeing the rudeness, this can't be a joke, this is serious and then there was a tremendous silence and there was a lot of tension,” said the renowned Mexican actor.

Information in development...

KEEP READING:

The articular statement from the Hollywood Academy after Will Smith's blow to Chris Rock