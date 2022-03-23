VALORANT Challengers: a Latino team will arrive at the first international event of the year

After the month of the regular phase in both northern and southern Latam, the four representatives of the continent are already in Mexico to start the face-to-face playoffs. From 24 to 27 March, Leviathan, E-Xolos LAZER, KRÜ Esports and FUSION will seek the only direct pass to the VALORANT Masters in Reykjavik, reserved for the champion. This is the first international event of the year that brings together the best teams in the world as the culmination point of Stage 1 of the VCT (Champions Circuit).

In the North (LAN), the E-Xolos LAZER squad took first place after beating FUSION 2-1 in the final of the winners' key. The organization just arrived on the scene - by baseball player Jhoulys Chacín - had its revenge in the final of the losers key, where they confirmed their attendance by defeating Six Karma 2-0.

For its part, in the south (LAS) it was the Leviathan squad that took first place, after their victory against KRÜ Esports by 2 to 0. The favorites of Latam and top 4 in the world in 2021 did not have their full starting squad for the match, due to Keznit's partial suspension, but they won the second place with their victory against 9z by 2-0. In the final of the lower key they again had the starting roster and achieved a resounding victory.

Classifieds from LAS | (@valesports_la)

VALORANT Masters: The runner-up in the VALORANT Challengers Playoffs will face the runner-up in Brazil to define the qualifier. In other words, the Brazilian region will also have the same opportunity. Riot Games' decision was in support of Latam, which demonstrated in a great way that it has top-notch talent in the shooter. The international performances of KRÜ Esports, as well as the performance of the Australs roster (now under Leviathan) in the Last Chance Qualifier of the Champions League Last Chance Qualifier played a key role in achieving this advance.

In the last edition of the face-to-face playoffs in the region, the South showed superiority to Six Karma and INFINITY, and although Australs defeated KRÜ Esports in the final of the winners' key 2-1, they fell to the same rival 3-0 in the grand final. Representatives such as Bandicoot and Daveeys will seek their rematch and both E-Xolos LAZER and FUSION will seek to rectify and represent in the best way, while Leviathan will seek to overcome the barrier to entry that has been KRÜ Esports during 2021.

Wrenches Playoffs VCT Challengers Mexico - Stage 1 | (@valesports_la)

From Thursday to Sunday, the days will start at 14 MX; 15 CO/PE; 17 AR/CL. The first day will be opened by the duel between E-Xolos LAZER (LAN top 1) and KRÜ Esports (top 2 of LAS), and then will lead to the meeting between Leviathan and FUSION. Everyone will start from the top key, in double-elimination format. At the end of Thursday we will meet the finalists of the winners key and on Friday the 25th, the first team eliminated. Will the North be able to redeem itself? Will it be time for Leviathan or will KRÜ Esports travel to Reykjavik once again?

