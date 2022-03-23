Palestinians from Gaza change their studies for work in Israel

When Hussein obtained a permit to go to work in Israel, this Palestinian from Gaza did not hesitate for a second to interrupt the expensive studies he was about to finish in order to finally earn a living.

Being able to work outside this enclave blocked by Israel since 2007 is as if “the gates of paradise were opening before me,” says the young man who was pursuing a master's degree in public relations in poor Palestinian territory.

“I haven't worked in years and I have $3,500 in debts to pay for my studies,” adds this father of three, who prefers to hide his surname because he feels, like others, ashamed of having to take small jobs in Israel to earn a living.

After leaving the classrooms of the university in Gaza City a few months ago, Hussein is a delivery man in Yafa, a neighborhood in Tel Aviv. For him, this job is an opportunity to improve his family's income and, later, to resume his studies.

The Gaza Strip, a tiny territory with more than 2 million inhabitants shaken by wars, has a poverty rate of nearly 60 per cent and endemic unemployment of around 50 per cent.

Income per capita is around $1,400 per year, according to official data.

Mahmud, 40, was hired in a restaurant in Herzliya, a coastal town north of Tel Aviv, after years working for international organizations in Gaza, which are among precisely the most desired employers because of their high wages.

- Reapertura -

His degree in social work is of no use to him in the establishment where he works now.

But by doing many extra hours, this father of three can earn up to 550 shekels ($170) a day, in addition to having food and accommodation covered, figures that are far from Gaza standards.

In Israel, the majority of Gazan workers earn between 250 and 700 shekels (78 and 218 dollars) in agriculture and construction, much more than they would earn in the strip, although without social security.

Since Israel's blockade of Gaza, once the Islamist Hamas movement took over the Gaza Strip, “there are no more job opportunities,” Mahmud regrets.

Before 2007 and the Israeli blockade, some 120,000 Gazatis were working in Israel.

In 2019, Israel resumed granting permits for married men over the age of 26 who meet certain safety criteria.

In recent months, after nearly a year and a half of the closure of the Erez border crossing in northern Gaza due to the coronavirus, Israeli authorities issued 12,000 permits, most lasting six months renewable.

Since then, the parking lot of the Erez control crossing, between Gaza and Israel, has been full of taxis and minibuses waiting for them.

- Without social protection -

The president of the Gaza workers' union, Sami al-Amsi, says that Israel could grant permits to more Palestinians in that enclave in the near future. Although he sees this as good news, he also calls for social protection to be guaranteed in contracts.

Currently, Gazans are only covered for accidents if their employer agrees to pay insurance, which is rarely the case, says the Israeli organization Kav LaOved, which helps this group.

A few weeks ago, a Gazati was hit by a vehicle at his job in Israel. But “his family did not receive any compensation,” Al Amsi regrets.

But this doesn't scare Adham, a 35-year-old man with three diplomas in public health and computer science. “I don't have any demands, I could work in a restaurant, a supermarket or a factory,” he says.

Nor does Abu Oday doubt, who recently applied for a permit.

“I've worked for 15 years as a freelance journalist,” says this 38-year-old photojournalist, who prefers to run under a pseudonym. “But I don't get decent income except when there's a war,” he adds.

