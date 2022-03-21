WhatsApp arrives with changes: temporary messages, multi-device function and more

WhatsApp is working on new features that will be rolled out soon for users, such as a new mode that allows temporary messaging for all chats, as well as cross-device compatibility for up to four devices, even iPads.

The head of the WaBetaInfo portal, known for sharing WhatsApp news in beta version before its official launch, had the opportunity to speak with the CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, and WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart, on what's new in the messaging app:

Temporary messages

One of these new features is a new mode for temporary messages. It is now possible to enable a feature that allows you to set a time limit for messages in a given chat to disappear automatically.

The new mode, if enabled, will deploy temporary messages to all chats at once, making the WhatsApp experience “ephemeral”, as Zuckerberg pointed out for the aforementioned medium. All messages will automatically disappear after seven days.

Mark Zuckerberg. (photo: NEWS THE PRESS PERU)

And as for the disappearance of content, there will also be another feature called 'view once', which will automatically delete photos and videos once the recipient has seen them, despite the possibility of taking screenshots.

Temporary message mode and 'single view' functionality will be available soon to WhatsApp beta participants. The company hopes that these developments will make WhatsApp messages “more private and secure”.

Temporary messages on WhatsApp. POLICY RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY WHATSAPP

Multi-device compatibility

Another new feature concerns support for multiple WhatsApp devices. This is a feature that the company has been developing for some time, allowing you to use a WhatsApp account on a device other than the primary mobile device without the need for an active internet connection.

Zuckerberg pointed out that this is “a big technological challenge”, but they have also solved it and hope to launch it soon. Specifically, Cathcart confirmed that cross-device support will reach public beta “within a month or two.”

With cross-device compatibility, messages will be encrypted end-to-end, and users can use the same account on up to four devices, including iPads.

WhatsApp will have the function of multi-device. (photo: as.com)

Create secure surveys in groups

WhatsApp is also closing the gap with one of its great rivals: Telegram. And it's because the Meta-owned app will also have the ability to create surveys directly in the app without using third-party apps or websites to achieve this. An add-on that has proven to be very useful to its users, especially in groups.

Considering possible changes, as everything is under development, you can see the model in which the tool will be deployed. An example as a first step would be to establish the question you want to ask, because it could not be otherwise.

Once this is done, different answers can be configured that the rest of the members can choose if they want any of the proposed options. At this point, it's not clear how many of these can be used, but surely more than five.

Surveys on WhatsApp. (photo: WaBeta Info)

Additions, such as image tagging and setting survey activity intervals, are generally allowed. And, the latter, quite relevant, because it allows the desired result not to last forever.

From Infobae, we are sorry, because to date there is no final image of what the survey created in the chat will look like. For that, you'll have to wait a little longer.

WhatsApp will block accounts that do any of these things

WhatsApp is a messaging application that millions use every day. As it is one of the main channels of communication, it is essential that it is always working, so it is not too bad to know what things could be a reason for Meta to deactivate an account.

It is better to take into account the aspects that Meta considers to deactivate an account, since it could be more difficult to run out of WhatsApp than without Facebook for 30 days. Here are the reasons why the instant messaging app can deactivate an account:

- If the account has been inactive for more than 120 days in a row, it is likely that it can no longer be used after that time and a new one will have to be opened.

- The account could also not be used if the user uses unauthorized or modified applications such as WhatsApp Plus or GB WhatsApp.

- If the account is used to spam continuously, it will most likely be unsubscribed. Spam is considered as lists of dissemination or creation of groups to send messages continuously where there are contacts that the sender does not have in his agenda.

Account blocked by spam on WhatsApp. (photo: Dr.Fone)

- Meta may also consider sufficient reason to cancel the account if it notices that the user has been blocked several times in less than a day.

- Since it is also fighting misinformation, if it detects that a user is spreading fake news in several groups, it could deactivate the account.

- Finally, if documents that are related to modified programs are shared, Meta may also choose to close the account.

KEEP READING