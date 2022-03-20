Infographic forecasts of the 12H00 GMT

MAIN NEWS

* Ukraine-Russia-conflict:

1/ First satellite analysis of the damage in Mariupol (135 x 145 mm)

* Belgium-Accident-Carnival:

1/ Map of Belgium with the location of La Louvière (45 x 50 mm)

2/ Map with the position of Strépy-Bracquegnies, a district of La Louvière, in southern Belgium (90 x 101 mm)

*Vote-Election-France-Politics:

1/Profiles of candidates for the presidential elections (5 infographics 45 x 120 mm)

* Epidemic-virus-health-pandemic:

1/ Number of deaths from covid-19 in different countries according to official data, and world balance as of March 18 at 11:00 GMT (91 x 66 mm)

2/ Global Balance of the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic as of March 18 at 11:00 GMT (90 x 109 mm)

3/ Number of cases and deaths from covid-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean and the most affected countries as of March 18 at 16:00 GMT (45 x 86 mm)

4/ Evolution of new cases of covid-19 in the last 7 days, compared to the previous week, by country, as of March 17 (90 x 66 mm)

* Cuba-Russia-Ukraine-EU-Tourism-Pandemic-Conflict: Arrival of international visitors to Cuba by month, since January 2019 (135 x 80 mm)

Available:

- NATO members (3 infographics)

- Ukraine-conflict-Russia (10 infographics)

ECONOMICS

Available:

- Conflict-oil-energy (135 x 101 mm)

- Ukraine-Russia-conflict-economy-debt (135 x 71 mm)

- Agriculture-food-food-unrest-conflicts (135 x 85 mm)

- Venezuela-Russia-US-Diplomacy-Ukraine-Conflict (90 x 71 mm)

- Argentina-agriculture-crops-drought (90 x 129 mm)

- Chile-economy-growth-GDP (2 infographics)

- Brazil-economy-unemployment (45 x 62 mm)

SOCIETY/CULTURE/PEOPLE/SCIENCE

Available:

- Australia-Climate-Environment: Infographic showing the process that leads to coral bleaching (180 x 69 mm)

SPORTS

* Auto-F1-World-Eau-ned:

1/ Number of titles of all Formula 1 champions (135 x 136 mm)

2/ Infographic with the four world champions still active in the 2022 Formula 1 season (90 x 101 mm)

3/ Information on the circuits and calendar for the 2022 Formula 1 season (180 x 175 mm)

4/Infographic about the duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, who lived a tough head-to-head in the 2021 Formula 1 season (135 x 101 mm)

5/ Infographic with the five drivers who could create the surprise in the 2022 Formula 1 season (135 x 108 mm)

6/ Presentation of the Bahrain International Circuit, in Sakhir, venue of the Grand Prix on March 20 (90 x 95 mm)

7/ Drivers and teams that form the starting grid of the 2022 Formula 1 season (45 x 300 mm, 90 x 166 mm, 135 x 115 mm)

8/ Infographic showing the changes introduced to the Formula 1 regulations in 2022, with which it is expected to facilitate overtaking in the race (180 x 114 mm)

* Rugby-Six-Nations-2022-FRA-ENG: France and England's performance in the Six Nations rugby tournament since 2000 (135 x 90 mm)

Available:

- Auto-F1-World-2022 (9 infographics)

- FBL-EUR-Champions-League-2021-2022: (3 infographics)

- 2022-CHN-Paralympics (2 infographics)

- Rugby-Six-Nations-2022 (1 infographic)

grp/en/nrm/llu