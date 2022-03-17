Video | La Segura showed how her buttocks looked after the extraction of biopolymers

Natalia Segura better known as La Segura, is an influencer of Vallecaucano origin who usually shares humorous content on her social networks, however, in the last quarter she has been on the different covers of entertainment due to biopolymers in her buttocks.

His first intervention to extract the dangerous substance from the buttocks was on January 27. In principle, the Vallecaucana believed that the complications of her state of health were due to an inconvenience she had several years ago, when apparently her ex-boyfriend's mistress shot him in his spine.

However, after several routine examinations to decipher the real problem, it was concluded that there were biopolymers in his buttocks.

La Segura also said that as a result of medical intervention to remove the excess of the dangerous substance in his buttocks, he has been suffering from dizziness that made it impossible for him to take his cell phone to record.

“I thank God so far I am fine, I removed that poison from my body thanks to God,” said La Segura, adding that she has been documenting absolutely the entire recovery procedure from the time she entered the clinic until when she was discharged.

After an absence on her social networks due to the recovery of the interventions she had to undergo, Natalia Segura reappeared on Wednesday, March 16 through her 'InstaStories' in which she laughed about how her buttocks looked after extracting that poison from her body.

“Someone very special that I have to show you, before continuing and returning to social networks, is someone who has spent a lot of time with you, with me, videos, experiences, beach, sun, sand... with you I present to you the little ass that kitten”, La Segura laughed.

The influencer showed the condition of her buttocks and that she still has the bandages to protect the scar left by the surgery and briefly told what happened to be operated on at a second time.

“The wound opened the first time I had surgery, there was dead skin that was lost, I had to intervene again, I got a bacterium, I was hospitalized, then they closed me again, then the wound was reopened... the truth is that the scar is still open and it takes a month or two months to close,” said the generator of content to their followers.

Here is the full content of La Segura :

La Segura's confession quickly went viral on social networks and the entertainment portal 'Famous from A to Z' was responsible for spreading content that already exceeds 8,000 views with more than 220 likes. Among the comments, some criticisms stand out because the content generator always pointed out that its beauty was natural and over time it was discovered that it had its aesthetic touches.

“How nice, I hope he continues to recover. God's blessings to you”, “She supposedly said that her tail was natural and that she came from the family”, “That's how her tail was, so much so that she said it was natural”, “Glory to God you are recovering”, among others.

