Why the Querétaro club could arrive in Culiacán, Sinaloa

After the fight that took place at Estadio Corregidora during the Queretaro match against Atlas, the Los Gallos Blancos club received a series of sanctions from the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and the BBVA MX League, one of which consisted of suspending the current administration, so the club owners are obliged to sell to the club.

Grupo Caliente and businessman Jorgealberto Hank took over the club and are the current owners of the team, in order to avoid timeshare, Liga MX indicated that they must sell to the Querétaro club within a maximum period of one year. And among the options of potential buyers, the new headquarters that the Queretano club would have points to Sinaloa.

In a press conference, the Sinaloa governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, confirmed the interest of Grupo Caliente in moving the White Roosters to Culiacán, he even shared that there are already some approaches to dialogue about the possibility of the Queretaro club becoming part of the Culiacán region.

The governor of Sinaloa confirmed Grupo Caliente's interest in moving the Los Gallos Blancos team to Culiacán (Photo: Facebook/Rubén Rocha Moya)

Rubén Rocha briefly spoke of the scenario that exists for the state to host one more Liga MX team and accepted his willingness to make it possible.

He also analyzed the conditions that Grupo Caliente would have to meet for the operation to take place, as he clarified that he would not receive the football team only because of the negative image that were created after the brawl in La Corregidora that left 26 injured. He also pointed out that the scenario and conditions for the Gallos to compete as locals in Sinaloa would be analyzed.

José Antonio Núñez, president of the Dorados club, could acquire Querétaro and take him to Culiacán (Photo: Twitter/ @Dorados)

“First of all they don't want to come here because they don't want them for a year, it would be the first question. The second is what are the conditions under which we can receive them? ”, added the governor of Sinaloa. Miguel Lugo, a journalist for Televisa Sinaloa, explained that Rubén Rocha would meet with Grupo Caliente this week to discuss more details of the option of migrating the team.

So far the albiazul squad will continue to compete in Querétaro for the remainder of the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022. Through an official statement, he said that they will continue in La Corregidora, however, their location and other internal changes in the sports institution will depend on the new administration to take over the club; after the dismissal of owners Gabriel Solares, Greg Taylor and Manuel Velarde, Querétaro F.C. is in search of a new owner.

And who is shaping up to be the next to assume the position of the club's presidency would be José Antonio Núñez, who is the current president of the Dorados club. According to ESPN, Antonio Núñez and Fernando Arce would take over the Queretaro club to take it to the north of the country.





KEEP READING:







