The son of a Venezuelan banker died after hitting the propeller of a ship while trying to save his fiancée

Juan Carlos Escotet, the son of a Venezuelan billionaire banker, died this weekend in the Florida Keys after being fatally injured by a ship's propeller amid an attempt to save his fiancée.

The 31-year-old was the son of Juan Carlos Escotet Rodriguez, a Spanish-Venezuelan founder and president of Banesco Banco Universal C.A., a financial institution with Venezuelan capital. His death occurred on Saturday afternoon when he was participating in a fishing competition along with his fiancée, Andrea Montero, 30 years old.

They were trying to catch a sailfish from a 60-foot boat, according to the Miami Herald, and were about six miles north of Key Largo.

At one point, Escotet Alviarez jumped into the water to try to save Montero when he fell overboard, but hit the boat's propeller and died immediately from his injuries, according to a report by the Florida Wildlife and Fisheries Conservation Commission obtained by the newspaper.

Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez served as director of Banesco USA and was the son of Banesco's president, Juan Carlos Escotet Rodriguez.

The couple participated in a fishing tournament organized by the Ocean Reef Club in Cayo Largo. The FWC report did not cite Montero's condition and a call for additional comment from the agency was not immediately answered.

Escotet Alviarez was the youngest of Escotet Rodriguez's children, the Venezuelan daily El Nacional reported.

The University of Miami graduate served as director of Miami-based Banesco USA and also had “vast experience” in real estate development throughout the Miami area, according to the company's website.

He had spent his entire professional career in the United States where he was part of the financial sector, especially the real estate sector. Another of his brothers, Carlos Eduardo, also works in Banesco USA. All of them, also Juan Carlos Escotet Alviárez, have a stake in the Madrid-based family holding company.

Banesco USA officials have not commented on additional details of the accident that occurred this Saturday. Meanwhile, some Venezuelan media published online tributes on Sunday to Escotet Alviarez, who was supposed to marry Montero in November and who will be buried in Miami.

Montero, meanwhile, managed to get out of the water “without consequences,” according to an Instagram post by Venezuelan journalist Angela Oraa.

