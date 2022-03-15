Hector Herrera will go from shining in the Champions League to playing in the MLS

Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Manchester United v Atletico Madrid - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 15, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Hector Herrera in action with Manchester United's Fred REUTERS/Phil Noble

Atletico Madrid won their place in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League and did so with a historic victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford, as with Cristiano Ronaldo and Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch, the mattress team won 0-1 with a goal by Renan Lodi, to score 1-2 the overall score.

From Mexico, Atleti's midfield was seen with a particular focus, as Héctor Herrera jumped again as a starter to command the team's strings and again he did it with a very good show, because in addition to participating in the goal play, he was close to giving an assist and masterfully contained the attacks of The Red Devils.

As in the first leg, Cholo Simeone held HH the 90 minutes in what could have been their last Champions League match, because at the end of the season, the Pachuca academy will leave European football to join the Houston Dynamo of the MLS.

Hector Herrera played the 180 minutes of the tie between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United (Photo: REUTERS/Javier Barbancho)

The official announcement by the North American team came just as Herrera regained his best form and won Simeone's trust, so although he was a substitute during the first half of the season, the decision was harshly criticized by the Mexican fans, especially for the quality he has shown in recent weeks

In this regard, Héctor Herrera spoke at the end of the Champions League match and mentioned that he was happy to have won a starting place at Atletico Madrid, while thanking his fan base for the support shown.

“First of all happy to be having that continuity that he had not had since the beginning (of his arrival at Atletico Madrid). Happy for the support that Mexicans always give me and obviously also from Atletico. I hope to continue doing things well and having the confidence,” said the Mexican for the TNT Sports microphones.

Hector Herrera will join the MLS team in the summer of 2022 (Photo: Instagram/ @houstondynamo)

Herrera has established himself as a key piece of Simeone and also an amulet since he established himself as a starter, because in the last six matches he has played, all have been to complete the 90 minutes and with five victories and a draw.

In addition, in the last victory over Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League, the Aztec player signed very positive statistics, with 10 recoveries, 46 precise passes and five key defensive actions, according to Statiskicks; so his departure from the Old Continent continues to fill the comments on social networks .

From regret and disappointment to courage and sadness, Héctor Herrera's departure for Houston Dynamo does not end up being understood in a large sector of fans, as the quality he has shown in recent engagements would allow him to continue his journey in the most demanding European football.

