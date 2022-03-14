With just one goal, CAI defeated Arabe Unido at the Estadio Agustín Muquita Sánchez stadium

CAI won the three points this Sunday at the Estadio Agustín Muquita Sánchez stadium. The local scored the only goal of the match in 33 minutes of the second half, through Victor Avila, in penalty.

Victor Avila had a great performance. The CAI steering wheel scored 1 goal.

Another player who had a great game was César Samudio. The CAI goalkeeper was the protagonist in front of Arab United.

In the match there were 2 admonished: Emmanuel Ceballos and César Reyna. He was sent off by direct red, Felix Gondola in the 77th minute of the second half.

CAI coach Ivan Guerra presented a 4-4-2 tactical disposition with César Samudio in the goal; Dionisio Bernal, Edgar Gondola, Francisco Vence and Cesar Reyna on the defensive line; Uziel Maltez, Jorge Serrano, Victor Avila and Brandon Caicedo in the middle; and Hector Hurtado and Marlon Avila in the attack.

For their part, Julio Dely Valdés's team came out with a 4-4-2 tactical disposition with Edgardo Nuñez under three suits; Eric Rowe, Felix Gondola, Pablo Andrés Escobar and Jose Garibaldi in defense; Alejandro Yearwood, Edgar Cunningham, Rubén Baruco and Emmanuel Ceballos in the middle of the court; and Gabriel Brown and Carlos Small in the lead.

On the next day CAI will face Plaza Amador as a visitor, while Arabe Unido will play at home against Universitario.

Note and image source: DataFactory