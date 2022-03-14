Veraguas and Plaza Amador split the points and draw 1-1

For the date 7 of Panama - Apertura 2022, Veraguas and Plaza Amador finished evenly at the Atalaya stadium.

With Ricardo Buitrago's goal he started winning the visit at the end of the first half, however at 66 minutes into the second half Rubén Barrow won the draw for the local.

The best player of the match was Rubén Barrow. The Veraguas attacker scored 1 goal.

Ricardo Buitrago was another key player. The Plaza Amador midfielder scored 1 goal.

The meeting had several admonitions: Daniel Aparicio, Juan Vera, Fernando Ruíz, Alberto Quiñonez and Jordy Meléndez.

Veraguas coach Anthony Torres proposed a 4-5-1 formation with Eddie Roberts in the goal; Rolando Algandona, Jordy Melendez, Armando Dely and Luis Pinzón on the defensive line; Julio Sánchez, Alexis Cundumí, Juan Vera, Victor Villalba and Ricardo Montenegro in the middle; and Ruben Barrow in the attack.

For its part, Jorge Dely Valdés's team took the court with a 4-4-2 scheme with Marcos Allen under the three suits; José Rivas, Daniel Aparicio, Samir Ramírez and Emmanuel Chanis in defense; Joel Lara, Angel Orelien, José Murillo and Ricardo Buitrago in the middle of the court; and Angel Sanchez and Ricardo Clarke in the lead.

Veraguas' next match in the championship will be at home against Sporting SM, while Plaza Amador will host CAI.

Note and image source: DataFactory