Santos Laguna thrashed Tijuana 4-0 with a double by Harold Preciado

On the 10th date of Mexico - Liga MX - Clausura 2022, the Warriors endorsed a resounding 4-0 to the Xolos, with two goals from Harold Preciado. The goals of the match for the home were scored by Fernado Gorriarán (40' 1T, free kick), Harold Preciado (24'2T and 47'2T) and Leonardo Suárez (39'2T).

In the 40th minute of the first stage, Fernado Gorriarán lifted the spirits of the Warriors and took all the applause. Volante executed a powerful free-kick shot from the left sector of the playing field, unavoidable for the rival goalkeeper. The football went into the right corner.

Tijuana striker Edgar Lopez took the ball and shot, but the club denied him the possibility of discounting 80 minutes into the second half.

The figure of the party was Harold Preciado. The Santos Laguna striker showed his best level by scoring 2 goals and finishing 4 times in the opposite goal.

Leonardo Suarez also played a good game. Santos Laguna's steering wheel scored 1 goal.

It was a game with many fouls and numerous interruptions. There were several admonitions: Eduardo Aguirre, Diego Medina, Lisandro Lopez and Harold Preciado.

Santos strategist Eduardo Fentanes stopped the starting eleven with a 4-4-2 formation with Carlos Acevedo in the goal; Carlos Orrantia, Hugo Rodriguez, Felix Torres and Omar Campos on the defensive line; Jordan Carrillo, Alan Cervantes, Fernado Gorriarán and Leonardo Suarez in the middle; and Eduardo Aguirre and Harold Preciado in the attack.

For their part, those chosen by Sebastián Mendez Pardiñas took the field with a 4-3-3 scheme with Jonathan Orozco under the three suits; Vladimir Loroña, Lisandro Lopez, Eduardo Tercero and Brayan Angulo in defense; Marcel Ruiz, Juan Vázquez and Christian Rivera in the middle of the court; and Álex Ibarra, Joaquín Montecinos and Lucas Rozos Rodriguez in the front.

The judge chosen to lead the match at Corona Stadium was Brian Gonzalez Veles.

For the next date, the Warriors will perform as a visitor against Puebla and the Xolos will host FC Juárez.

The venue is in 11th place with 11 points and 3 wins, while the visitor reached 11 units and placed thirteenth in the tournament.

