Olimpia beat Cerro Porteño 2-0 as a visitor

On the 6th date of Paraguay - 2022 Apertura Tournament, Olimpia beat 0-2 to C. Porteño in the Nueva Olla. The goals for the visitor were scored by Alejandro Silva (8' 1Q) and Derlis González (45' 2Q).

Ivan Torres was the figure of the party. The defender of Olympia was important and when he won 4 balls.

Another important player in the match was Rafael Carrascal. The midfielder from Cerro Porteño made 120 correct passes.

It was a very disputed match with fouls on both sides. There were several admonitions: Enzo Gimenez, Fernando Cardozo, Luis Zarate, Claudio Aquino and Alan Rodriguez.

The technical director of C. Porteño, Francisco Arce, proposed a 4-4-2 strategy with Jean Fernandes in the goal; Alberto Espinola, Williams Riveros, Alexis Duarte and Alan Rodriguez on the defensive line; Enzo Giménez, Rafael Carrascal, Angel Cardozo Lucena and Claudio Aquino in the middle; and Marcelo Moreno Martins and Robert Morales in the attack.

For their part, those led by Julio César Cáceres stood with a 4-4-2 scheme with Gastón Olveira under the three sticks; Victor Salazar, Saúl Salcedo, Luis Zarate and Iván Torres in defense; Alejandro Silva, Marcos Gómez, Hugo Quintana and Fernando Cardozo in the middle of the court; and Nestor Camacho and Guillermo Paiva in the front.

The referee José Mendez was selected to carry out the actions of the game.

On the next date C. Porteño will visit Resistencia SC and Olimpia will play at home against Sp. Ameliano at Tigo Manuel Ferreira stadium.

The venue is leading with 15 points and 5 wins, while the visitor reached 11 units and placed fourth in the tournament.

Note and image source: DataFactory