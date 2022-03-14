For a minimal advantage Táchira takes the three points against Hermanos Colmenarez

Táchira won the victory by beating the owner of the house by 2 to 1. It was in the match played on date 3 of the Venezuela-Liga FUTVE 2022 tournament. The goal of the match for the local team was scored by Wilmar González (14' 2Q). While away goals were scored by Pablo Camacho (33' 2Q) and Renny Simisterra (43' 2Q).

The next match of Hnos. Colmenarez in the championship will be as a visitor to Dep. La Guaira, while Táchira will host Academia.

The venue is in 14th place with 1 point and 0 wins, while the visitor reached 9 units and placed first in the tournament.

Note and image source: DataFactory