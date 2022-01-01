Watford 0 - Spurs 1:Tottenham Hotspur squeeze past Watford in 1-0 victory at Vicarage Road

Watford were defeated at home by Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road on Saturday. Watford were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to West Ham United. Spurs are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As the table looks today, Watford are in 17th place on the table and has 13 points while Spurs sit in 5th with 33 points after 21 matches.

Following a goalless first half, The Lilywhites continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Davinson Sanchez finding the net just before the final whistle. The game ended 1-0.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Watford, Joao Pedro, Tom Cleverley and Cucho Hernandez, came on for Emmanuel Dennis, Imran Louza and Ken Sema, Spurs brought on Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Salvatierra to replace Oliver Skipp, Sergio Reguilon and Lucas Moura.

The referee booked Oliver Skipp for Spurs.

Watford will next play Newcastle United away, with Spurs facing Arsenal at home.