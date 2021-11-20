Victory beyond reach for Celta, as they only manage a 1-1 draw with Villarreal

Celta were held to 1-1 draw by Villarreal down on Saturday at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos. Celta arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 3-3 draw with Barcelona in their previous game. Villarreal, on the other hand, were coming from a 1-0 win against Getafe. As the table looks today, Celta are in 14th place on the table and has 13 points while Villarreal sit in 12th with 16 points after 14 matches.

The Yellow Submarine started the first half well, thanks to Alberto Moreno giving Villarreal the lead, at 27 minutes, finalising the first half 0-1.

The Sky Blues took the lead in the second half, with a goal from Brais Mendez, 72 minutes in, leaving the final score at 1-1.

For Celta, Nestor Araujo, Thiago Galhardo, Franco Cervi, Jose Fontán and Okay Yokuslu, came on for Jeison Murillo, Santi Mina, Nolito, Joseph Aidoo and Fran Beltran. Villarreal brought on Moi Gomez, Yeremi Pino, Francis Coquelin, Samuel Chukwueze and Serge Aurier, to replace Ruben Pena, Manu Trigueros, Boulaye Dia, Alberto Moreno and Juan Foyth.

There were bookings for Santi Mina from Celta, and Juan Foyth, for Villarreal.

Celta will next travel to Alaves, while Villarreal will face Barcelona at home.