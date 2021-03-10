Werder Bremen celebrate 2-0 victory against Arminia Bielefeld

Werder Bremen defeat Arminia Bielefeld 2-0 on Wednesday at the Schüco Arena. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Arminia arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 0-0 draw with Union Berlin in their previous game. Werder Bremen, on the other hand, secured a point against Cologne in their previous match. As things stand, Arminia are in 16th place on the table and has 19 points while Werder Bremen sit in 12th with 30 points after 20 matches.

The Green-Whites didn't take long to start the rout, with Amos Pieper finding the net just before half-time, to take a 0-1 lead into half time.

Werder Bremen continued to pile on the pressure in the second half and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Kevin Mohwald, 75 minutes in, leaving the final score at 2-0.

For Arminia, Nathan De Medina, Fabian Klos, Michel Vlap, Christian Gebauer and Sven Schipplock, came on for Felix Agu, Josh Sargent, Leonardo Bittencourt, Milot Rashica and Romano Schmid. Werder Bremen brought on Ludwig Augustinsson, Kevin Mohwald, Niclas Fullkrug, Davie Selke and Christian Gross, to replace Felix Agu, Josh Sargent, Leonardo Bittencourt, Milot Rashica and Romano Schmid.

The referee booked Marco Friedl and Maximilian Eggestein for Werder Bremen and Nathan De Medina saw the red card, for Arminia.

Arminia will play away against Bayer Leverkusen, while Werder Bremen will face Bayern Munich at home.