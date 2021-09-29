Both world floorball championships to take place in 2021

The IFF Central Board (CB) had a per capsulam meeting on Sunday 26th of September 2021 to discuss and decide upon the IFF Events in relation to the the current Covid-19 situation. During the meeting, the CB decided to go ahead with the Women’s WFC 2021 in Uppsala, Sweden and the Men’s WFC 2020 in Helsinki, Finland.

The IFF Central Board (CB) confirmed the playing of the Women’s WFC 2021 in Uppsala, Sweden from 27th November to 5th December 2021.

The Covid-19 pandemic still affects the list of countries which can participate. A total of 14 qualified teams (Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Finland, Latvia, NFFR, Norway, Poland, Singapore, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, and USA) have replied that they are ready to participate and two teams (Australia, Japan) have replied that they cannot due to Covid-19 and travel restrictions. Based on regional quotas and ranking, several teams were approached about being replacement teams, and as a result of these discussions, the IFF CB confirmed the inclusion of Italy and Thailand to replace Australia and Japan.

The CB further approved the proposal for Covid-19 Vaccination and Testing during the WFC 2021 and the IFF Covid-19 Event Protocols. The most significant changes to the protocols are that all members of the team delegations will either need to be fully vaccinated or, if not, they will need to present a negative PCR test upon arrival and then take PCR tests every 72hrs during their time in the event. Furthermore, all IFF Officials must be vaccinated in order to be able to be accredited for the events.

The revised match schedule will be published as soon as possible on the event website

The IFF Central Board (CB) confirmed the playing of the Men’s WFC 2020 in Helsinki, Finland from 3rd December to 11th December 2021.

The Covid-19 pandemic still affects the list of countries which can participate. A total of 14 qualified teams Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Finland, Latvia, Norway, Poland, Singapore, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand and USA) have replied that they are ready to participate and two teams (Australia, Japan) have replied that they cannot due to Covid-19 and travel restrictions. Based on regional quotas and ranking, several teams were approached about being replacement teams, and as a result of these discussions, the IFF CB confirmed the inclusion of Estonia and Philippines to replace Australia and Japan.

