Un One Hit Wonder que cambió la historia

The TAS reduced the doping sanction to a famous Ukrainian gymnast and he can now compete again

Oleg Verniaiev, Olympic parallel champion in Rio 2016, had been suspended for four years. The Arbitration Court for Sport (TAS) gave rise to his appeal and the sentence was reduced to two years, so it was automatically enabled: “To all those who didn't want me to come back, see you soon,” he wrote on his social networks.