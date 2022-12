Histórico: Los hombres podrán participar en natación artística en París 2024

The IOC approved World Aquatics to allow men to join the teams at the next Olympic Games, something that was only reserved for women.

Confirmed: Paris 2024 handball will be defined in Lille

The International Handball Federation (IHF) officially confirmed the two venues that will host the men's and women's tournaments at the next Olympic Games: the South Paris Arena 6 in Paris and, starting from the quarterfinals, the Pierre Mauroy football stadium in Lille.