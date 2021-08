Más de 30 records olímpicos en un memorable torneo de halterofilia en Tokio donde por primera vez siete países de América cosecharon 11 medallas

More than 30 Olympic records in a memorable weightlifting tournament in Tokyo where for the first time seven countries from the Americas won 11 medals

Ecuador took to the streets to welcome Neisi Dajomes as its new Olympic legend

Hula’s Talks: Veteran Australian journalist Jacquelin Magnay reports “these Games are very different behind the scenes”.

Drawing from her experience covering the Olympics for 25 years, Magnay details the new and often frustrating protocols journalists must follow in Tokyo and gives her thoughts on Brisbane 2032.

EE.UU a la final del beisbol olimpico y cubanoamericano Eddy Alvarez se convierte en sexto atleta de la historia olímpica con medallas de verano e invierno

Alvarez es también el tercer deportista de EE.UU con preseas en los dos Juegos Olímpico y confía en ganar la medalla de oro contra Japón este sábado

U.S. to Olympic baseball final as Cuban-American Eddy Alvarez becomes sixth athlete in Olympic history with summer and winter medals

Alvarez, the third U.S. athlete with medals in both Olympic Games, and the United States go for gold against Japan on Saturday.

Karate Day Ahead – A heated battle for gold expected in all three events

Men’s kumite 75 kg, women’s kumite 61 kg and men’s kata will be contested on August 6th, the second day of Olympic competition