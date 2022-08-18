Allyson Felix discusses life after track and field, LA28 and serving on the IOC Athletes’ Commission

Allyson Felix, who has won a U.S. record 11 Olympic medals, runs with her daughter Camryn Ferguson for her last professional race, before running in Athleta's 'Race for Change' in Los Angeles, California, August 7, 2022. REUTERS/David Swanson

Relaxing at her home in southern California, Allyson Felix received an unexpected phone call asking if she would return to the world championships in Oregon, and help out her fellow U.S. athletes, one last time, in the women’s 4x400m relay.

After nearly two decades and five Olympic Games, official retirement could wait just a few more days. The seven-time Olympic champion obliged. She ran in the preliminaries as summoned and then cheered on her teammates, including young star Sydney McLaughlin, the following evening in the final.

“It was really neat, the stadium was full and it was really fun to do one last race - it was totally unexpected,” Felix said, in a Zoom interview with Around the Rings.

The 36-year-old athlete’s un-retirement resulted in yet one more World Championship gold medal, increasing her career medal total to 20, including 14 gold.

Felix appears to confirm, with a laugh, that retirement is now officially official.

“I think this is going to stick this time - I’m looking forward to this next chapter of life,” she said.

“I just feel really fulfilled with everything – it was a really nice way for me to end it and embrace and enjoy the last season,” she says, alluding to her final trip around the track in Oregon.

Of Felix’s 31 total Olympic and World Championship medals, 21 were gold – the most combined Olympic and world titles among any athlete in track and field history. New challenges lie ahead.

Making new strides as part of the IOC Athletes’ Commission

Felix says she wishes to “stay connected” to track and field and the sport’s athletes in her retirement, while also caring for her three-year-old daughter Camryn at home.

The athletics icon – who was honored in Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2020 & 2021 – believes she can make an immediate impact in her new position on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes’ Commission. Felix was recently appointed to the commission on July 27.

“I’m really excited to really bring my perspective to the position – of course, I have my agenda that I’d like to get done and that’s really focused on women and supporting them in the Olympic movement,” Felix tells ATR.

“There are definitely things that can be done in a better way, and working with other athletes with different perspectives from other countries to have the athletes’ voice represented,” she said.

Felix, who stepped onto the track and first into the Olympic spotlight at Athens 2004 at age 18, says she is pleased with the positive strides she has witnessed, particularly regarding gender equality, within the Olympic movement over her journey across five Olympic Games.

“I think there has been progress made for sure,” Felix says. “There is good momentum especially in a sport like track and field, and a bit more equality than with some of the other sports.

“As I evolved as an athlete and as I became a mother, my eyes were open to different areas where we can do better.

“I have learned a lot throughout the process and there are so many things that we can be critical of, but from an athletes’ perspective it really changed my life positively.”

LA28 in her own backyard

Felix grew up in Santa Clarita, California, located 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. She says she is thrilled about the return of the Games to her hometown and already began making a contribution, having served as an athlete ambassador during the L.A. bid phase.

The native Californian was front and center in Lausanne, when Thomas Bach and the IOC declared L.A. would be awarded the 2028 Olympics, while Paris hosts 2024, in June 2017.

Felix believes LA28 organizers are off to a fast start, something that she knows a thing or two about.

“There are a lot of athletes involved in the organizing process and I think that’s the first step,” Felix says. “They’re talking about the process.

“The venues are incredible and I think everything has been done in a thoughtful way and they just have to keep the evolvement up, with such a long lead-way to prepare.

“I think it will be great from a city standpoint, but hopefully for the Olympic Movement as well. Los Angeles is such a great city, it’s so diverse and has so much to offer.

In her position on the LA28 Athletes Commission, Felix, naturally, wants to execute a perfect baton pass to future Olympians.

“I just want to be a great experience where athletes can focus on their performance and it’s a seamless experience for them.

“I hope that it will be a win for everyone.”

Felix has always been focused on a ‘clean start’ out of the blocks.

