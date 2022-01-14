IOC names Vincent Pereira as new Head of Virtual Sport

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach attends the launch of Olympic Agenda 2020+5 during the 137th IOC Session and virtual meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 12, 2021. Greg Martin/IOC/Handout via REUTERS

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has appointed Vincent Pereira as the new Head of Virtual Sport within the IOC Sports Department.

This new position with the IOC will help develop virtual sport and lead the planning and delivery of the Olympic Virtual Series which began last year. It’s all part of the Olympic Agenda 2020+5.

“I am delighted to welcome Vincent Pereira to lead the IOC Virtual Sport team,” said IOC Sports Director Kit McConnell.

“He will help us leverage the growing popularity of virtual sport to promote the Olympic Movement, the Olympic values, sports participation and grow direct relations with young people. Vincent will be a great asset for the organization and the Olympic Movement.”

Pereira was previously the Global Head of Digital at Amaury Sport Organization, and has managed social media for Microsoft France and Auchan Retail International. He speaks four languages and is a lifelong sports fan.

His new position with the IOC will begin on March 1.