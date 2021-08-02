HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
Monday August 2, 2021
Recent HeadlinesTokyo 2020Beijing 2022FederationsIOCOpinionATR en Español
Articles

“Casa Italia”, the hidden gem of the Tokyo 2020 Games

A beautiful old mansion is the refuge of the Italian delegation in the Japanese capital, which is living days of success and celebrations. Around the Rings toured the amazing “azzurro” meeting center.

August 2, 2021
One of the rooms for lunch and dinner at "Casa Italia".
One of the rooms for lunch and dinner at "Casa Italia".

TOKYO - The Olympic Games are more than just stadiums and sports competitions. Also in Tokyo 2020, despite the lack of public. It was clear in the early hours of Monday morning in the Tokyo neighborhood of Takanawa, when a noise imposed itself over the omnipresent Japanese summer cicadas: it was the Italians celebrating their two athletics golds in “Casa Italia”, the surprising “azurro” meeting center.

“It is a particular project of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), which was the one that organized for the first time in the history of the Games a hospitality house, in Los Angeles 1984″, explained to Around the Rings the head of communications of the Olympic body, Danilo Di Tomasso.

“We have continued the tradition ever since, even in these difficult times in Tokyo,” Di Tomasso added.

That Italian idea of 1984 made school, and in the following Games great powers such as the United States, Germany, France or China had their houses in the Games, in a competition to see which one offered a better experience and more luxuries. Today, in the midst of the pandemic, things are not so simple, but CONI bet on maintaining the tradition.

The Barbie of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI): every detail is taken care of in this amazing haven in Tokyo that is "Casa Italia".
The Barbie of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI): every detail is taken care of in this amazing haven in Tokyo that is "Casa Italia".
The enjoyment of their guests is one of the objectives of "Casa Italia".
The enjoyment of their guests is one of the objectives of "Casa Italia".

“We invested 13 million euros in putting together ‘Casa Italia’ in Tokyo. Everything, everything you see here, arrived by ship from Italy.”

What you see is amazing, from the Olympic “Barbie” to the press room for Italian journalists, to games room, radio room, TV room and elements of luxury and design typical of an Italian “palazzo”. The food, of course, is almost second to none, although the promise is to surpass everything imaginable at the Milan/Cortina 2026 Games.

One of the rooms for lunch and dinner at "Casa Italia".
One of the rooms for lunch and dinner at "Casa Italia".

KEEP READING:

Mutaz and Gianmarco, perhaps the most beautiful story of the Games

TOPICS

Tokyo 2020 ATRItaly ATRCONI ATROlympics ATR

Recent Articles