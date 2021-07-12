2018 By the Book: Accommodation

HENDERSON, NV - FEBRUARY 08: A general view of a guest room at Ravella at Lake Las Vegas, a Dolce Hotel & Resort, February 8, 2011 in Henderson, Nevada. The property will open on February 11, 2011. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Ravella)

Annecy proposes to use the largest number of accommodation facilities for the 2018 Winter Olympics. In this installment of By the Book, Around the Rings presents a look at the accommodation plans of Annecy, Munich and PyeongChang. By the Book is an exclusive series of reports by Around the Rings based on the bid books presented by the three 2018 bids.

Annecy

• Guaranteed room inventory: More than 25,500

• Total number of facilities: 533

• Olympic hotel rates: 3-star single- $174, 4-star single- $263, 5-star single- $563

Munich

• Guaranteed room inventory: More than 24,600

• Total number of facilities: 268

• Olympic hotel rates: single- $463, double- $493

PyeongChang

• Guaranteed room inventory: More than 25,500

• Total number of facilities: 46

• Olympic hotel rates: single- $380, double- $450

