Lunes 5 de Julio de 2021
Tokyo 2020 Unveils Spectator Viewing Experiences Deploying 5G Technology

Por
Newsroom Infobae
5 de Julio de 2021

Ultra-fast technology to provide new angles at three venues

Tokyo, 1 July 2021 — The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) is
pleased to announce that in cooperation with Intel Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
(NTT), and NTT DOCOMO, Inc., it will showcase innovative sports viewing experiences deploying the very latest
56 technology at three competition venues during the Tokyo 2020 Games.

These brand-new sports viewing experiences will allow spectators to enjoy events in hitherto unimaginable ways.
These will include broadcasts of ultra-high resolution videos and simultaneous multipoint videos leveraging the
high-speed and capacity offered by 5G technology, as well as an AR experience that takes advantage of 5G’s
low latency. These facilities will be at the respective venues for sailing, swimming and golf. These unique
offerings are the result of support by NHK and the Japan Commercial Broadcasters Association, and technology
provided by Intel Corporation, NTT and NTT DOCOMO.

5G x Ultra-Realistic Communication Technology at sailing venue
Installation Period: Sunday 25 July - Wednesday 4 August
Place: Spectators area at sailing venue (Enoshima Yacht Harbor)

Spectators at sailing events have traditionally watched from nearby piers, often using binoculars. However, at
the Tokyo 2020 Games, they will experience the events as if watching from the VIP seats on a cruise ship, or
even closer. Using ultra-realistic communication technology, 12K resolution video will be broadcast on a 50m
screen floating on the water of the Enoshima Yacht Harbour, giving spectators the sensation of the races being
held right in front of their eyes. A similar broadcast will be provided simultaneously at the Big Sight in Tokyo,
the location of the Tokyo 2020 Main Press Centre, aimed at providing the media with a more realistic viewing
experience,

m5G x AR at swimming venue
Installation Period: Sunday 25 July - Tuesday 27 July, Friday 27 August — Sunday 29 August
Place: Specific seats at swimming venue (Tokyo Aquatics Centre}

Spectators in specific seats at swimming competitions will be provided with wearable AR devices which will
display detailed race information during events. Using ultra-fast 5G technology, data will be transmitted swiftly
to the AR devices and spectators will be offered the brand new experience of watching swimming competitions
amid the excitement of the live venue while being offered detailed event information in real time.

5G x Multi-live broadcast at golf venue
Installation Period: Saturday 37 July - Sunday 1 August, Friday 6 August — Saturday 7 August
Place: Fanzone at golf venue (Kasumigaseki Country Club)

Fans of golf have different preferences when it comes to watching events at the course. Some like to watch
from a fixed spot, while others prefer to follow their favourite players around the course. To meet these different
needs, Tokyo 2020 will provide a variety of innovative viewing experiences. Taking advantage of 5G's high-speed
large-capacity and low-latency technology, spectators at Tokyo 2020 golf events will be able to individually
select and watch live videos of the action at multiple locations on rental devices provided by the organiser.

You can download relevant materials fram the Tokyo 2020 Press Room at the following link:
https://media.tokyo2020.org/en/press-room/

The following materials will be available:
https://bit ly/3jsewks

Notes for using materials:
- Please credit ©Tokyo 2020 or courtesy of Tokyo 2020
- Images and/or footage may only be used for reporting purposes. You may not use them for your
organisation's own promotional purposes or business. You may edit the images and/or footage as long as
their content or message are not significantly changed.

For more information: Tokyo 2020 Online Press Room International Communications

Email: pressoffice@tokyo2020.jp

