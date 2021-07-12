DB Schenker Named Official Logistics Provider for SportAccord 2019

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – SportAccord is delighted to welcome the return of DB Schenker as Official Logistics Provider for the 17th edition of SportAccord taking place from 5 – 10 May 2019 in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.

As one of the leading supply chain management and logistics solutions providers worldwide,

DB Schenker has been a long-standing Delivery Partner for SportAccord. With dedicated multi-lingual teams located worldwide for the sport event industry, this puts DB Schenker in a strong position when it comes to supporting the needs of delegates.

Commenting on the longevity of the partnership, Nis Hatt, Managing Director, SportAccord said:

"We are delighted DB Schenker has come on-board once more as the Official Logistics Provider for SportAccord 2019. Working closely with DB Schenker for many years has contributed to the smooth-running of our event operations.

"To have their loyalty, expertise and know-how is invaluable to our event, and as in previous years, SportAccord delegates will be offered preferential rates for Gold Coast. It goes without saying that it makes sense to use DB Schenker for the Gold Coast edition of SportAccord."

To register as a SportAccord delegate, exhibitor or partner and take advantage of the Official Schedule, attendees will be able to enjoy over 20 networking events and the popular 3-day Exhibition, have access to 50+ conference sessions and the Sports Festival, taking place at the Gold Coast Conference and Exhibition Centre situated alongside the shores of Queensland’s stunning coastline.

Commenting on their involvement in global events including the Asian Games 2018, Christian Schultz, SVP Product Management Sports Events at DB Schenker said:

"DB Schenker is one of the world’s leading global logistics provider, also when it comes to sports. We are not only part of the biggest sport events worldwide, but we make them possible in the first place."

Delegates will also be able to meet the DB Schenker team during SportAccord 2019 at Booth No. 9 to discuss their future business needs and requirements.

With an ever-growing list of organisations becoming involved in SportAccord 2019, exhibitors, partners and delegates can contact the dedicated DB Schenker team at au.dl.tme.sportaccord2019@dbschenker.com to discuss the delivery of booths, exhibits and promotional material.

